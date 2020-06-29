In photos: Penticton graduates celebrate milestone at drive-in ceremony

(Phil McLachlan - Western News)
(Phil McLachlan - Western News)
(Phil McLachlan - Western News)
(Phil McLachlan - Western News)
(Phil McLachlan - Western News)
(Phil McLachlan - Western News)
(Phil McLachlan - Western News)
(Phil McLachlan - Western News)
(Phil McLachlan - Western News)
(Phil McLachlan - Western News)

On Thursday (June 25) and Friday (June 26) Princess Margaret Secondary School graduates and family members gathered in the school field to watch their graduation ceremony, projected onto a large screen.

The drive-in grad, a departure from the school’s normal ceremonies, required much planning, but principal Roger Wiebe was happy to see it come together and see families enjoy it. 50 cars per ceremony were permitted, and about 30 vehicles attended each night.

Parked in rows, spaced apart, families laughed and relished in the students’ accomplishments and growth. Many commented on how they hoped it will return for future graduation classes.

The event was possible through the collaboration of teachers, parents, school board members and organizations, who donated time and resources to ensure a special night for grads.

Dry grad parents and cafeteria staff Mr. Mennell and Ms. Phillips provided food for grads. Inside their gift bags was a sparkler, which grads lit at the end of the ceremony.

READ MORE: In photos: Keremeos students reach milestone

READ MORE: COVID-19 models show Canada’s situation is moving ‘in the right direction,’ Trudeau says

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Graduation 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Caught in U.S. COVID-19 surge, Canadian ex-pats hunker down, spare a thought for home

Just Posted

Bears hike Rail Trail near Vernon

Bears spotted throughout Greater Vernon Area reminder to be bear aware

Tear gas deployed in Enderby on wanted man

Large police presence in Enderby June 27 as suspect hides out in apartment

Man escorted from Lake Country park for inappropriately touching himself

RCMP removed 63-year-old following complaints

Lumby Art Gallery dusts off from COVID-19 for reopening

Vernon Silver Star Quilters featured in the July exhibit

India artist leaves legacy after Vernon visit cut short by COVID

Clay journals experiences transitioning from winter to spring, on exhibit

COVID-19 models show Canada’s situation is moving ‘in the right direction,’ Trudeau says

Cases, hospitalizations, cases on the way down, prime minister says

Supportive housing angers Super 8 Motel neighbours in West Kelowna

Residents of the area have started a petition to have the occupants of the hotel relocated elsewhere

In photos: Penticton graduates celebrate milestone at drive-in ceremony

A gallery of images from a drive-in grad ceremony at Princess Margaret Secondary School, June 26

Canada’s wildlife comes to life on Salmon Arm artist’s map of nation inspired by grandmother

Felt artist Melissa Nasby to reveal project two years in the making on Canada Day

Baby otter recovering in Greater Victoria after mom killed by motorist

Wild ARC opens emergency fund for young pup

B.C. cuts taxi, limousine annual licence fee in half, brings in $5,000 cap

Transportation ministry said fees were lowered to help taxi operators amid pandemic

Summerland electrical worker responds quickly to house fire

Incident occurred June 24 following lightning strike in Garnet Valley area

Skatepark petition by Kelowna teen earns thousands of signatures

The petition calls for a new skatepark to be built in the Lower Mission area

B.C. grizzly advocate is bringing the bears to your living room through a podcast

Nicholas Scapillati interviewed people throughout North America to produce heart-warming stories about human- grizzly interactions

Most Read