Mary Simon speaks during an announcement at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Canada’s incoming governor general has had her first audience with the Queen. Simon will be sworn in as the representative of the sovereign in Canada on Monday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Incoming governor general Mary Simon has 1st audience with Queen

The Queen and Simon met virtually on Thursday due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Canada’s incoming governor general has had her first audience with the Queen.

Mary Simon will be sworn in as the representative of the sovereign in Canada on Monday.

The Queen and Simon met virtually on Thursday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the meeting, the Queen invested Simon as an extraordinary companion of the Order of Canada, an extraordinary commander of the Order of Military Merit and a commander of the Order of Merit of the Police Forces.

Simon, who was born in the Nunavik village of Kangiqsualujjuaq, will be Canada’s first Indigenous governor general.

The post has been empty since January, when former governor general Julie Payette abruptly resigned.

An external review found the former astronaut had presided over a toxic work environment at the governor general’s residence, Rideau Hall.

The Canadian Press

