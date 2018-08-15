Increasing temperatures challenge crews on Snowy Mountain

The Snowy Mountain wildfire near Keremeos remains out-of-control

The Snowy Mountain wildfire remains at an estimated 13,359 hectares in size and is still classified as out of control.

For Wednesday, the BC Wildfire Service has 11 helicopters supporting 26 ground crew on site.

The fire remains to the west of Chopaka Road and continues to burn within the managed area set by the fire analysis.

According to BC Wildfire conditions are likely to remain smokey today, with better ventilation possible on Thursday.

There is a chance of upslope winds developing later in the day.

Increasing temperatures on Tuesday and communication dead spots made for a challenging day for crews on this blaze.

Today, crews plan to complete demobilization of the Snehumption drainage and map a contingency line in the northeastern drainage.

Two new fires have sparked in the South Okanagan, overnight. Residents in Keremeos may see helicopters bucking water on a fire 19 km up Olalla Forest Service Road, this blaze is an estimated 26 hectares.

Another smaller fire sparked near Ryder Lake; however this blaze is only estimated at .1 hectare in size.

