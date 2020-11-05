Pigs are seen in this file photo from April, 2009. An infectious disease expert at the University of Alberta says it’s shocking to hear about Canada’s first human case of a rare swine flu variant, but she expects it’s likely a one-off situation.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Pigs are seen in this file photo from April, 2009. An infectious disease expert at the University of Alberta says it’s shocking to hear about Canada’s first human case of a rare swine flu variant, but she expects it’s likely a one-off situation.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Infectious disease expert says human case of rare swine flu in Alberta likely a one-off

Bad timing for influenza case to happen during pandemic, but unlikely to be a big deal if it’s only one case

An infectious disease expert at the University of Alberta says it’s shocking to hear about Canada’s first human case of a rare swine flu variant, but she expects it’s likely a one-off situation.

Dr. Lynora Saxinger, an associate professor in the department of medicine, wrote on Twitter “what fresh hell is this” when she first heard about the case in central Alberta.

She says it’s bad timing for the influenza case to happen during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s unlikely to be a big deal if it’s only the one case.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, has said the variant Influenza A H1N2 case was detected in mid-October after a patient showed up with flu-like symptoms in an emergency department.

Hinshaw said it appears to be an isolated case.

Saxinger says that the province’s preliminary investigation has been ongoing for weeks and it hasn’t found any evidence of spread.

“It’s likely to be just an oddity that doesn’t mean anything,” she said in an interview Thursday. “But the timing of it, coming during a coronavirus pandemic, is just unfortunate because people just don’t want to think about it.

“I don’t think they have to think about it, honestly.”

READ MORE: Canada’s first case of rare swine flu variant found in central Alberta patient

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

flu season

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Inquiry hears players stayed away from B.C. casinos after organized-crime arrests
Next story
Coldstream photographer pitches idea to observe honour veterans amid COVID-19

Just Posted

Michael Kinghorn, president of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation (left), receives a cheque for more than $19,000 from Tim Hortons owner/operator Dan Currie. The money was raised through Tim Hortons’ annual Smile Cookie Campaign. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
Smiles abound for VJHF after cookie campaign

Tim Hortons’ Smile Cookie Campaign raises more than $19K for Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation

A Coldstream man is sharing an idea on how to honour veterans in the North Okanagan on Remembrance Day with local ceremonies being streamed and the public asked to stay away. (Morning Star - file photo)
Coldstream photographer pitches idea to observe honour veterans amid COVID-19

Wayne Emde says residents can gather on their driveways or sidewalks at 11 a.m. to mark Remembrance Day

The B.C. Supreme Court dismissed a petition challenging the formation of the Silver Star Resort Association on Oct. 28, 2020. (Contributed)
Silver Star association challenge dismissed: B.C. Supreme Court

Property owner claims association was formed unfairly and in violation of legislative requirements

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP reunited a stolen snowblower with its rightful owner after it was snagged from a property over the Oct. 24, 2020, weekend.
Vernon police return stolen snowblower

Rightful owner turned to social media and police in search of stolen property

Karl Featherstone's wife and young children are grieving the sudden death of the Lake Country firefigher. (Contributed)
Fallen Lake Country firefighter honoured, family support sought

Procession Sunday, Nov. 8 for Karl Featherstone, GoFundMe set up to help family

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide update on COVID-19 in Vancouver B.C., Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
335 new cases in B.C.’s COVID-19 infection surge

Three more outbreaks declared in long-term care

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A billboard located on an agricultural property along Highway 97B is the subject of an upcoming CSRD zoning hearing. (CSRD photo)
Private highway-side billboard near Salmon Arm violates bylaw

Owner of property where billboard is located is seeking a variance to allow the sign

Commissioner Austin Cullen, back centre, listens to introductions before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, February 24, 2020. A former RCMP officer described by his lawyer as a whistleblower for investigating organized crime in casinos is scheduled to testify today at an inquiry into money laundering in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Inquiry hears players stayed away from B.C. casinos after organized-crime arrests

B.C. launched inquiry after reports illegal cash was helping fuel real estate, luxury car and gambling

People line up to get an annual flu shot at a pharmacy in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Flu shot demand up and getting more supply won’t be easy, feds say

Federal public health agency increased its order by almost 25 per cent this year to 13.9 million doses

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau. (Black Press Media)
Mail-in ballots could shift outcomes in tight B.C. election contests

Final count begins Friday for 662,000 votes province-wide

People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canada updates COVID-19 guidelines to include airborne transmission, following U.S., WHO

New information was updated after top doctor recommended triple-layer masks

(File)
Two Surrey men heavily fined for 2018 Osoyoos hunting violation

The men were charged following a 2018 hunting incident in Osoyoos

Regulatory agencies overseeing real estate professionals in B.C. have called for a halt to all open houses, across the province. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
B.C. realtors asked to halt open houses due to spike in COVID cases

The Real Estate Council of BC says as COVID-19 cases surge, open houses should stop

Most Read