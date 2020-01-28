INFOGRAPHIC: See how fast your B.C. city grew in 2019

The province’s fastest-growing municipalities were located on Vancouver Island

A trio of Vancouver Island communities were B.C.’s fastest-growing municipalities last year, according to figures released this week by BC Stats.

Langford, Duncan and Colwood all posted population growth rates above three per cent. They were the only municipalities with more than 5,000 residents to do so.

Whistler and Surrey came in just behind, posting 2.9 per cent growth rates. See how fast your community grew in the chart below:

Populations
Infogram

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
tolsen@abbynews.com

@ty_olsen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Canada looking to help 126 Canadians quarantined in China for coronavirus

Just Posted

Stop 5G in Vernon, environment group says

A moratorium was requested by local environment group

Vernon Community Champion: respect works here

‘It takes a special place to be home to a global culture…’

‘Very disrespectful’: Headstones at Enderby cemetery damaged by excavation crew

Headstones at the Cliffside Cemetery were driven over by excavation crew

Fundraiser launched for missing Vernon man

GoFundMe campaign already at halfway mark of $5K goal

Our history in pictures

Vernon’s vew from the top of the world

WATCH: Cougar caught on doorbell cam in Vernon

Glenn Gorham shares footage of late-night visit from wild cat

Landowner hearings begin for Trans Mountain expansion in Alberta

Detailed route talks start in Spruce Grove, in B.C. communities soon

VIDEO: Canada looking to help 126 Canadians quarantined in China for coronavirus

China has confirmed more than 4,500 cases of the new virus, with more than 100 deaths

Alessia Cara to host and perform at 2020 Juno Awards

Multi-platinum Canadian singer-songwriter also up for six awards, including Artist of the Year

Watch out for scams, clickbait in the wake of Kobe Bryant’s death: Better Business Bureau

Kobe Bryant and his daughter were killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles

Calgary man dies in snowmobiling incident near Revelstoke

Boulder Mountain is a popular snowmobiling area west of the city

Kamloops killer who claims victim stabbed himself has appeal dismissed

Gordon Camille was sentenced to 6 years in a federal penitentiary following a 2018 manslaughter conviction

Despite reports of decline, birds flocking to national parks in Canadian Rockies

Recent studies suggest overall bird population has slid by three billion since 1970

Central Okanagan man accused of sexual assault found not guilty due to alibi

Justice Dennis Hori determined a reasonable doubt in the Crown’s case against Robert Copeland

Most Read