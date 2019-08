The woman fell while hiking Pincushion Mountain on Friday

COSAR on scene in Peachland: Image: Dave Ogilvie

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) are currently on scene of Pincushion Mountain in Peachland assisting a fallen hiker.

The woman fell Friday afternoon and reportedly hurt her ankle.

Rescuers are working to bring the woman down from the mountain.

An ambulance is on scene.

More to come.

