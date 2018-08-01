Interior Health releases guidelines for safe needle disposal

Interior Health said safe disposal saves others from getting hurt accidentally

Interior Health has released guidelines for safe disposal of needles and drug paraphernalia. With more needles being discarded in public places, it is wise to make sure you know how to act if you come across one.

Interior Health notes that safe disposal also saves others from getting hurt accidentally. They have provided a list of guidelines for safe disposal.

Guidelines for safe needle disposal:

Do not try to replace the cap on the needle, snap, break or bend the needle.

Pick up needle using work or latex gloves and tongs or tweezers, holding needle point away from you.Put the needle in a metal or hard plastic container that has a lid, such as a product or drink bottle.

Replace cap on container firmly and label it.

Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water.

Drop off the sealed container at your local health unit or at a community drop box.

Guidelines for safe drug paraphernalia disposal:

Pick up paraphernalia—such as cookers, stems or pipes using work or latex gloves.

Place items into double plastic bags, tie‐off and dispose in the garbage.

Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water.

If pricked by a needle:

Quickly wash the pricked area with soap and warm water.

Go to your nearest emergency room for immediate medical attention

