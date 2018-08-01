Interior Health releases guidelines for safe needle disposal. (Jesse Major/Peninsula Daily News)

Interior Health releases guidelines for safe needle disposal

Interior Health said safe disposal saves others from getting hurt accidentally

Interior Health has released guidelines for safe disposal of needles and drug paraphernalia. With more needles being discarded in public places, it is wise to make sure you know how to act if you come across one.

Interior Health notes that safe disposal also saves others from getting hurt accidentally. They have provided a list of guidelines for safe disposal.

Related: Woman steps on used needle at Kin Beach

Related: Avenger steps back from Vernon needle cleanup

Related: Violence and dirty needles force Vernon salon move

Guidelines for safe needle disposal:

  • Do not try to replace the cap on the needle, snap, break or bend the needle.
  • Pick up needle using work or latex gloves and tongs or tweezers, holding needle point away from you.Put the needle in a metal or hard plastic container that has a lid, such as a product or drink bottle.
  • Replace cap on container firmly and label it.
  • Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water.
  • Drop off the sealed container at your local health unit or at a community drop box.

Guidelines for safe drug paraphernalia disposal:

  • Pick up paraphernalia—such as cookers, stems or pipes using work or latex gloves.
  • Place items into double plastic bags, tie‐off and dispose in the garbage.
  • Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water.

If pricked by a needle:

  • Quickly wash the pricked area with soap and warm water.
  • Go to your nearest emergency room for immediate medical attention

Related: Vernon park gains needle bins

Related: Volunteers clean up discarded needles

Related: Vernon councillor takes IHA to task over needle program

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
U.S. Judge blocks release of blueprints for 3D-printed guns
Next story
Thunderstorms to roll into Okanagan-Shuswap

Just Posted

Thunderstorms to roll into Okanagan-Shuswap

Cooler temperatures and rain are forecast over the next few days

UPDATE: Sugar Mountain fire sparked

BC Wildfire identified the small fire late Tuesday.

Interior Health releases guidelines for safe needle disposal

Interior Health said safe disposal saves others from getting hurt accidentally

UPDATE: Silver Hills fire sparked between Cherryville and Lumby

BC Wildfire reporting small wildfire sparked Tuesday

UPDATE: Two lightning sparked fires near the Central Okanagan

Lightning kept firefighting crews busy Tuesday.

Update: 481 properties in Cawston/Keremeos area on evac alert as Snowy Mountain fire rages

As of Tuesday, July 31, the Snowy Mountain fire has grown to 3,050 hectares in size

New fires erupt in Northern California; homes threatened

Wildfires spark north of San Francisco

U.S. Judge blocks release of blueprints for 3D-printed guns

Trump questioned whether his administration should have agreed to allow the plans to be posted online

Manafort accused of amassing ‘secret income’ as trial opens

Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking laws say prosecutors

Trump criticized for not leading effort to secure elections

White House may have no clear national strategy to protect the country during the upcoming midterms and beyond

Free chronic pain workshop coming to Vernon

The six-week program is open to anyone suffering from persisting pains.

Facebook finds ‘sophisticated’ efforts to disrupt U.S. elections

Facebook discovers efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to manipulate U.S. politics and upcoming midterm elections

UPDATE: 8 new fires sparked from Shuswap to Revelstoke

BC Wildfire is on scene of the Bastion Mountain blaze

SkyHawks captain hates planes, loves jumping from them

The SkyHawks aerobatic parachute team will perform at the Penticton Peach Festival

Most Read