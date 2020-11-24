Masks are now officially mandatory in all City of Campbell River facilities. (Black Press File Photo)

Masks are now officially mandatory in all City of Campbell River facilities. (Black Press File Photo)

Interior Health reports 49 new COVID-19 cases overnight

302 cases remain active; two in hospital

Interior Health is reporting 49 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

This brings the total number of cases since testing began to 1,356, of which 302 remain active.

Two people are in hospital, but neither is currently in intensive care.

The health authority said there are no new updates to outbreaks in the region since yesterday.

READ MORE: 104 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

Across the province, health officials reported a new daily high of 941 cases on Tuesday.

The latest figures from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control include 7,732 active cases, 284 people currently in hospital, 61 in critical care, and 10 additional deaths attributed to COVID-19, for a total of 358 confirmed deaths since the pandemic began early this year. A total of 19,605 people have recovered, from a total of 28,348 diagnosed cases overall.

The results come from 11,037 tests completed as of Nov. 24.

In an updated set of public health orders posted to the B.C. government website Tuesday, the province noted “venues that organize or operate other types of indoor group physical activities must suspend them temporarily while new guidance is being developed.” Those include dance studios, gymnastics, martial arts, yoga, pilates, strength and conditioning and cheer leading, as well as the earlier suspension of the more strenuous indoor exercises of spin, hot yoga and high-intensity interval training.

READ MORE: B.C. daily COVID-19 cases hits record 941 on Tuesday

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
ROAD REPORT: More roundabouts coming to Vernon
Next story
B.C. daily COVID-19 cases hits record 941 on Tuesday

Just Posted

Armstrong-Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce has elected Sean Newton (right) of Stardust Gardens as the board of directors’ new president. (Morning Star - file photo)
Armstrong Spallumcheen chamber elects new board

Sean Newton sworn in as president

Masks are now officially mandatory in all City of Campbell River facilities. (Black Press File Photo)
Interior Health reports 49 new COVID-19 cases overnight

302 cases remain active; two in hospital

BC NDP’s Harwinder Sandhu was officially sworn in as MLA for Vernon-Monashee Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. (Contributed)
‘I’m truly grateful’: Vernon-Monashee MLA officially sworn in

BC NDP Harwinder Sandhu was officially elected Sunday, Nov. 8 after mail-in ballots were counted

Two roundabouts are planned for a transportation corridor near the Vernon Tourism office. (City of Vernon plan)
ROAD REPORT: More roundabouts coming to Vernon

New intersection lights up Dec. 13, 30th Street paving delayed, PV Road completed

Vernon School Board: Mollie Bono, Mark Olsen, Gen Acton (new chair), Robert Lee, Laurie Mindnich, Jenn Comazzetto, Tom Williamson. (Submitted photo)
New board chair elected for Vernon School District

Gen Acton has served as vice president to Robert Lee for the past two years

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 23, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. daily COVID-19 cases hits record 941 on Tuesday

Further restrictions on indoor exercise take effect

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Refuse to follow B.C.’s mask mandate? Face a $230 fine

Masks are now required to be worn by all British Columbians, 12 years and older

(Ty Hainsworth / Facebook)
No injuries after fire rips through South Okanagan fruit stand

A fruit stand caught fire Tuesday afternoon, closing Highway 97 for two hours

Damien Smith, with father Thomas Smith, is “frozen” with joy as he watches a special message Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds recorded for Damien’s 9th birthday on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. (Contributed)
Shuswap boy celebrates 9th birthday with family, community and Ryan Reynolds

People from around the world send birthday cards showing young Canoe resident he’s not alone

O’Rourkes Peak Cellars is located in Lake Country, B.C. (Contributed)
Lake Country winery temporarily closes due to possible COVID-19 exposure

The establishment plans to reopen on Dec. 4 after a deep clean

(Ty Hainsworth / Facebook)
Highway 97 now clear following structure fire near Oliver

A fruit stand caught fire Tuesday afternoon

Keep a tap running if you are worried about water lines freezing. Bulletin file.
Westside water runs dry for Westshore Wednesday

Westshore Estates leak repair notice

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speak to the media about the COVID-19 virus outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s inability to manufacture vaccines in-house will delay distribution: Trudeau

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine expected in first few months of 2021, prime minister says

Most Read