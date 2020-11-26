COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

Interior Health reports 65 new cases of COVID-19

Province-wide, there are 887 new cases of the virus

Interior Health (IH) is reporting 65 new cases of COVID-19 in the region, bringing the total number of cases to 1,491.

Currently, 374 cases are active and in isolation. Nine people are currently in the hospital, with two of those cases in intensive care.

IH said the total number of deaths in the region due to the virus remains at three.

The health authority also said the outbreak at Hamlets at Westsyde in Kamloops is now over, with only one case linked to this outbreak. the outbreak at Village by the Station in Penticton has also been declared over, also with only one case linked to it.

IH also reported a COVID-19 community cluster in Revelstoke earlier on Thursday, Nov. 26. The health authority said that in the past 14 days, they have identified 22 cases, with 12 cases reported on Tuesday.

“Social gatherings appear to be responsible for some of these transmissions. This highlights the importance, especially at this time, of limiting your social activities and following COVID-19 protocols when indoors,” IH said in a statement.

“IH will monitor this cluster for additional cases.”

Province-wide, there are 887 new cases, exceeding the one-day record of 859 cases from Nov. 21. Public health officials also announced an additional 13 more deaths due to the virus.

READ: B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 887 new cases

