A group of Inuit, including former Nunavut premier Paul Quassa, have filed a lawsuit against the federal government over medical experiments they say were performed on them. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Steven Cooper)

Inuit sue feds over experiments that included skin grafts

Plaintiffs allege they were also prodded with sharp instruments to assess their reaction to pain

Five Inuit have filed a lawsuit against the federal government over medical experiments they say were performed on them.

A statement of claim filed in Iqaluit, Nunavut, says the experiments included skin grafts and being made to stand outside in the cold while improperly dressed.

The plaintiffs also allege they were prodded with sharp instruments to assess their reaction to pain.

The claim says the experiments were performed in Igloolik between 1967 and 1973 and involved three Canadian universities working with an international scientific program.

Among the plaintiffs is former Nunavut premier Paul Quassa.

READ MORE: Trudeau apologizes for government’s past mistreatment of Inuit with tuberculosis

Edmonton lawyer Steven Cooper says he’s aware of at least 30 people in two different communities who were affected.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Just over 50% of British Columbians agree with Trans Mountain project approval: poll
Next story
Alberta man missing after boat capsizes south of Revelstoke

Just Posted

Time to reduce water use says water board

Okanagan Basin Water Board says with B.C now at drought level 3, conservation measures are crucial.

Vernon paddleboarder continues winning streak

Lina Augaitis will be representing Canada at the Pan America Games next month

PHOTOS: VSS grad tradition continues

Students gathered for celebratory photoshoot on the steps of the Vernon courthouse June 20

Man allegedly assaulted while riding bike in downtown Vernon

“The victim in this incident is not cooperating with police at this time, therefore no arrests have made”

It’s down to the last straw

Columnist Glenn Mitchell is working on his recycling habits

VIDEO: Okanagan Valley weekend weather update

Grey skies and a chance of showers may be in store for this weekend

RCMP intercept Okanagan woman’s $40,000 intended for fraudsters

A Kelowna resident was led to believe she was aiding a police investigation

Time to reduce water use says water board

Okanagan Basin Water Board says with B.C now at drought level 3, conservation measures are crucial.

Expensive bike scooped off Okanagan highway

The bike fell off a moving vehicle and was picked up by another motorist

Surrey RCMP warned of ‘huge public protest’ if it raises Pride flag

Kari Simpson, director of CultureGuard, sent a letter to RCMP brass urging ‘immediate reconsideration’

‘Mammatus’ clouds spotted over Kamloops during thunderstorm

Clouds are indicative of violent updrafts and down drafts, an Environment Canada meteorologist says

$25-million exhibition centre coming to Kelowna airport

KF Aerospace to build 50,000 square foot facility across from YLW celebrating aviation industry

Inuit sue feds over experiments that included skin grafts

Plaintiffs allege they were also prodded with sharp instruments to assess their reaction to pain

Alberta man missing after boat capsizes south of Revelstoke

Search and rescue crews and the RCMP are currently searching

Most Read