Invasive squirrels taking over Kelowna parks

Invasive grey squirrels have taken over the Okanagan

They’re furry, cute and displacing their neighbours.

Roughly seven years ago, Thompson Rivers University professor Karl Larsen warned the City of Kelowna of the devastation caused to native red squirrels by the invasive eastern grey ones.

READ MORE: Furry invaders continue to take over Okanagan

Moving up from the West Coast, the grey squirrels can be spotted in nearly every park in the Central Okanagan.

“There has been absolutely nothing done with the squirrels since (two years ago). There’s no monitoring, so I can’t even tell you where they have spread to, zero movement from the government at all levels, and I’m pretty sure that’s how it will stay… It seems like a dead duck in terms of management,” said Larson.

As they aren’t territorial, the grey squirrels move into areas where native red squirrels live. The red squirrels will be forced out their habitat as the larger squirrels move in.

READ MORE: There’s a new invader in town

Bruce Smith, communications officer with the Regional District of the Central Okanagan, said nothing has been done because the squirrels haven’t posed a problem.

“Nothing’s changed, there’s been nothing going from the board and no direction coming from the board in this regard,” he said, adding the squirrels haven’t been causing significant issues for the Central Okanagan in the parks or affecting the animals, he said.

The regional district doesn’t have a specific threshold on when to decide to intervene, but if it starts to notice a problem, it will be addressed, Smith said.

READ MORE: Flying squirrels found to glow pink in the dark, including two from B.C.

READ MORE: Letter: Creating paranoia around squirrels

READ MORE: Squirrels are damaging some maple syrup operations


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Another day of sunny skies
Next story
Okanagan College class looks to disrupt fatphobia with art

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Spring has sprung in Vernon

Vernonites up early Thursday were able to see the sun rising over the valley, the moon still in the sky.

Beware of mail thieves during tax season

RCMP remind residents to be diligent during tax season as mail theft tends to increase.

UPDATE: Road reopened after landslide

City crews have cleared Okanagan Bench Row Road of debris.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Another day of sunny skies

Continued sun forcasted by Environement Canada

A bowler hat and rock-n-roll: Lucky Monkey is not your average primate

Kelowna’s Lucky Monkey prepares to release sophomore album

After mosque attacks, New Zealand bans ‘military-style’ guns

The gunman killed 50 in a Christchurch mosque

VIDEO: Men strut their stuff in Underwear Show for Penticton triathlete

Clients of Okanoggin Barbers strutted their stuff to raise funds for Ironman athlete Jen Annett

South Okanagan to host major national golf event

The Osoyoos Golf Club hosts the Canadian Women’s Mid-Amateur and Senior Championships

B.C. lottery winner being sued by Surrey co-workers

They claim he owes them $200,000 each, in a lawsuit filed in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver

Having phone within sight while driving does not violate law: B.C. judge

The mere presence of a cell phone within sight of a driver is not enough for a conviction, judge says

Pot industry welcomes decreased edibles tax, but unhappy medical tax remains

Taxes can increase the cost of medical cannabis by as much as 25 per ceny

‘It has to send a message:’ Broncos families await sentencing for truck driver

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu pleaded guilty to 29 counts of dangerous driving and apologized in court

MPs continue voting marathon as Tories protest shutdown of Wilson-Raybould motion

Multiple MPs have resigned from Trudeau’s Liberal cabinet

Okanagan man, Yorkshire terrier chased by coyote

Animal sightings have been reported around West Kelowna and the Central Okanagan

Most Read