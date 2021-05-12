Police working to identify the two bodies found in South Okanagan

There will be many police in and around Naramata while the investigation into the two bodies found on May 10 continues.

A forensic autopsy of the area will be conducted at the scene Friday May 14, according to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, the spokesperson for the RCMP South-East District.

The RCMP and B.C. Coroner’s Service are both still investigating the circumstances around the deaths, as well as working to confirm the identities of the deceased.

One of the two dead individuals has been tentatively identified, according to a release from the RCMP.

READ MORE: Major Crimes called in after two bodies discovered in Naramata

A vehicle had also been pulled out of the area, and is being looked at by the police.

“I can confirm at least one vehicle was located and seized in the immediate and surrounding area, and that any vehicles remain part of our ongoing investigation,” said O’Donaghey.

O’Donaghey could not speak to why the RCMP believes there is no risk to the general public.

“I just ask that the general public understand that our investigators are working hard to uncover what happened here, and that should we uncover any information or evidence that there is a risk to public safety that we are committed to informing the media and public right away,” said O’Donaghey.

If any member of the public has information regarding the investigation into the deaths, they are asked to contact the RCMP to share it. The BC RCMP Major Crime information line can be reached at 1-877-987-8477.

“While officers wait for the results of the forensic autopsy we are asking that anyone who may have seen something unusual or odd to contact us. Our investigators will be able to determine if it is important to the file,” said Cpl. O’Donaghey, adding that this includes information about the two individuals that were seen in the area.

The RCMP is also still looking to identify the two individuals sought in a manhunt on May 10, which received air support from an RCMP helicopter.

“At this point, there is no evidence that links the two people observed in the area to the deceased people,” said O’Donaghey. “Officers would still like to identify who they were to eliminate them from the ongoing investigation.”

Both men were described as in their early 20s, one in a green hoodie and the other in a black hoodie and ball cap.

Anyone with information regarding the two living individuals is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

READ MORE: Police search for suspicious men in Naramata

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.