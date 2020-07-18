Enderby RCMP detachment. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Investigation underway after person dies while being held at Enderby RCMP detachment

The individual’s death occurred Monday, July 13, according to B.C.’s police watchdog

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after an individual died while being held at the RCMP detachment in Enderby on Monday.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) is looking into the circumstances of the individual’s death on July 13. The investigation is listed as ongoing.

A spokesperson for the IIO said they are attempting to determine if police action played a role in the incident before determining if the investigation will be continued.

The civilian-led watchdog has a mandate to investigate any incident where and individual may have been injured or seriously harmed or killed by the actions or inactions of a police officer.

