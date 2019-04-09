Jessica Littleford spotted this peacock on her neighbour’s house in Lake Country. - Facebook

Missing a peacock? It might be wandering the Okanagan

There’s a peacock on the loose in Lake Country

The hunt is on for the owner of a colourful peacock, who decided to make a stop in an unusual place.

Jessica Littleford was on a walk with her dog Monday night around 6 p.m. when she saw a peacock nestled on the roof of her neighbour’s home on Redecopp Road.

“I’ve never seen one (in this area before) especially not on a neighbour’s roof,” she said.

READ MORE: Bylaw officer assaulted in B.C. suburb over peacock complaint

After posting a photo of the bird in a popular Lake Country Facebook group, Lake Country residents posted their suggestions of where the bird came from.

A few suggested the Kangaroo Creek Farm, but owner Caroline MacPherson said it’s not the farm’s.

READ MORE: ‘Mr. Peacock’ willing to help B.C. city with peacock problem

MacPherson said she’s been getting inquiries about it, but there are peacock farms in the area as well as wild ones that have been spotted in Westbank.

They’be been seen near Old Vernon Road, near Dick and Chase Roads, and Redecopp Road.

The kangaroo farm’s peacocks are all accounted for.

“They’re very hardy. All it takes is for someone to have kept them at some point and leave them and they’ll usually continue (living,)” she said.

READ MORE: B.C. city approves plan to relocate 100 peacocks

MacPherson said if residents are able to trap the peacocks, the kangaroo farm is willing to take them, but they need to be trapped in a confined space.

She suggested feeding the bird and gradually moving its food into a confined space, like a garage.

READ MORE: To address peacock problem, B.C. city moves ahead on trapping plan

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP says its stretched thin on B.C. money laundering

Just Posted

Vernon Chamber applauds OD prevention site pause

Interior Health thanked for seeking input from stakeholders and community

Residents and cat escape home fire near Falkland

BREAKING NEWS: House fire off Highway 97

Vernon council questions need for open mic session

Staff recommends, and council agrees, against allowing open questions from public at end of meetings

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: clouds and rain continue

Environment Canada is forecasting a cloudy day.

Vernon dog control rules somewhat muddy

Hired contractor explains to Vernon council what she can and can’t do when it comes to dogs

PHOTOS: Dog ‘O’ Pogo Agility

Dogs of all shapes and sizes were put to the test at Paws U Luv Dog Training on Saturday, April 6.

Celebration of Light fireworks to feature two new countries

India and Croatia will compete for the first time, alongside Canada

Wilson-Raybould urges restraint after supportive graffiti at constituency office

Man arrested after ‘Let Jody speak’ and ‘Trudeau for treason’ sprayed on Vancouver office windows

China stowaway: Cat found in shipping container in Prince George

Container had been loaded nearly a month earlier in the southeastern China city of Shenzhen

Missing a peacock? It might be wandering the Okanagan

There’s a peacock on the loose in Lake Country

Okanagan search and rescue volunteers put their skills to the test

Penticton Search and Rescue helps organize this year’s event

Special Olympics coverage shameful

LETTER: Resident upset with lack of photos in the newspaper

RCMP says its stretched thin on B.C. money laundering

Financial crimes coexist with gangs, opioids, human trafficking, terrorism

Snow an unexpected surprise on Okanagan Connector

Snow is in the forecast for the Coquihalla and the Okanagan Connector

Most Read