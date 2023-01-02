It’s a boy! – Vernon’s first baby of 2023 arrives at VJH

First baby of 2023 born at Vernon Jubilee Hospital is a boy, entering the world at 5:18 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon’s first baby of 2023 is a boy.

Hayze Henry Grimard was born at Vernon Jubilee Hospital Sunday, Jan. 1, at 5:12 p.m. He weighed in at 6.3 pounds.

Proud parents are Jessica and Tim.

The first Okanagan baby was born in Penticton, and B.C.’s first child of 2023 came in at 12:02 a.m. in Abbotsford.

READ MORE: Welcome baby Eleanor! Okanagan’s first baby of 2023 born at Penticton hospital

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Coldstream lake dippers plunge into New Year

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BirthsVernon