British Columbians are once again heading to the polls to cast their votes in municipal elections being held across the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

British Columbians are once again heading to the polls to cast their votes in municipal elections being held across the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

It’s Election Day in Vernon: Here’s everything you need to know

The polls are open in three locations in Vernon from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The next reign of local leaders are expected to be named Saturday night, as Vernon’s 2022 municipal election gets underway.

Three candidates are running for the mayor’s seat: incumbent Victor Cumming, current councillor Scott Anderson and newcomer Erik Olesen.

Thirteen candidates are running for six available councillor positions. Incumbents Teresa Durning, Kelly Fehr, Kari Gares, Akbal Mund and Brian Quiring are running along with newcomers Jenelle Brewer, Brian Guy, Ross Hawse, Stephanie Hendy, Ed Stranks, Dawn Tucker, Patrick Vance and Andy Wylie.

Polls are open in Vernon from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where you can vote:

Recreation Centre Auditorium

3310 37th Avenue, Vernon, B.C.

Fulton Secondary School

2301 Fulton Road (Gymnasium)

Vernon Secondary School

2100 15 St (Commons Area)

Who you can vote for:

School trustees square off at Vernon forum

Armstrong candidates share housing solutions ahead of election

Coldstream council candidates tackle local issues at forum

Vernon mayoral candidates pool thoughts on Active Living Centre

Former councillor looks to crack Spallumcheen incumbents

Spallumcheen councillors look to continue focus, dedication

Spallumcheen council candidates answer tough questions

Environmental issues debated by Vernon election candidates

Community concerns discussed by Lumby council candidates

Council hopefuls have their say at Enderby all-candidates forum

Enderby mayoral candidates face off at forum

For Elections FAQ page for questions like what kind of identification to bring, click here

What happens once polls close?

After 8 p.m. local time, election officials will begin counting and tallying the ballots. Morning Star reporters will be on scene with Vernon mayoral candidates when the results come in.

Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results once polls close.

Copy: MUNICIPAL ELECTION 2018 RESULTS
Infogram

Election 2022

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Coldstream political group not backing $8.5 million referendum
Next story
Six Okanagan non-profits to receive sustainable recovery grants

Just Posted

(Contributed)
Six Okanagan non-profits to receive sustainable recovery grants

British Columbians are once again heading to the polls to cast their votes in municipal elections being held across the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
It’s Election Day in Vernon: Here’s everything you need to know

The District of Coldstream will hold a referendum Oct. 15, 2022, during the municipal election vote to see if residents approve borrowing funds for a new public works building. (District of Coldstream illustration)
Coldstream political group not backing $8.5 million referendum

Dorian Bell appeared via video in BC Supreme Court in Salmon Arm on Oct. 14, 2022 when he was sentenced on three charges, one of them dangerous driving causing death stemming from a May 2021 incident near the Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous that resulted in the death of a Malakwa woman. (File photo)
Man responsible for vehicle death of Shuswap woman sentenced to 4.5 years in jail