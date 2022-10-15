It’s Election Day in Vernon: Here’s everything you need to know

The polls are open in three locations in Vernon from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

British Columbians are once again heading to the polls to cast their votes in municipal elections being held across the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The next reign of local leaders are expected to be named Saturday night, as Vernon’s 2022 municipal election gets underway.

Three candidates are running for the mayor’s seat: incumbent Victor Cumming, current councillor Scott Anderson and newcomer Erik Olesen.

Thirteen candidates are running for six available councillor positions. Incumbents Teresa Durning, Kelly Fehr, Kari Gares, Akbal Mund and Brian Quiring are running along with newcomers Jenelle Brewer, Brian Guy, Ross Hawse, Stephanie Hendy, Ed Stranks, Dawn Tucker, Patrick Vance and Andy Wylie.

Polls are open in Vernon from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where you can vote:

Recreation Centre Auditorium

3310 37th Avenue, Vernon, B.C.

Fulton Secondary School

2301 Fulton Road (Gymnasium)

Vernon Secondary School

2100 15 St (Commons Area)

Who you can vote for:

– School trustees square off at Vernon forum

– Armstrong candidates share housing solutions ahead of election

– Coldstream council candidates tackle local issues at forum

– Vernon mayoral candidates pool thoughts on Active Living Centre

– Former councillor looks to crack Spallumcheen incumbents

– Spallumcheen councillors look to continue focus, dedication

– Spallumcheen council candidates answer tough questions

– Environmental issues debated by Vernon election candidates

– Community concerns discussed by Lumby council candidates

– Council hopefuls have their say at Enderby all-candidates forum

– Enderby mayoral candidates face off at forum

For Elections FAQ page for questions like what kind of identification to bring, click here

What happens once polls close?

After 8 p.m. local time, election officials will begin counting and tallying the ballots. Morning Star reporters will be on scene with Vernon mayoral candidates when the results come in.

Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results once polls close.

Election 2022