West Kelowna council members Coun. Bryden Winsby, Coun. Carol Zanon, Mayor Doug Findlater, fire chief Jason Brolund and Coun. Rick de Jong with one of the new signs warning drivers and passengers about the dangers of throwing lit cigarettes out of vehicles. —Image: contributed

It’s sign of the times for smokers in West Kelowna

With summer here, drivers and passengers being warned to not throw lit cigarettes out of vehicles

West Kelowna is stepping up its attempt to stop smokers throwing light cigarette butts out the windows of their vehicles.

The city has place bright, new road signs discouraging motorists from the dangerous practice. The move was made in an effort to educate the travelling public about the dangers of flicking lit cigarettes.

After years of facing several destructive interface forest fires in the community, West Kelowna council recently agreed to spend $3,000 on the new signs. They are located alongside:

• Westside Road North—200 metres north of South Bear Creek Road

• Campbell Road— One kilometre south of Highway 97

• Glenrosa Road—100 metres north of Highway 97

• Gellatly Road South—200 metres north of Highway 97

• Elliot Road—10 metres north of Reece Road

• Paynter Road—75 metres north of Highway 97

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has agreed to install similar signs at the entrances to the community alongside Highway 97.

West Kelowna is encouraging other Okanagan communities to follow its lead and install similar signs to ensure a consistent message is sent to the for the travelling public in the valley.

The signs indicate the provincial and municipal fines violators may face.

