Japan Taiko Drummers group performs atop Knox Mountain

A musical group from Japan could be heard atop of Knox Mountain in Kelowna Friday for a sneak peak performance before they take the stage for Asian Fusion with the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra.

In part of Asian Heritage Month, Tokara Group performed original songs including pop, nio, nagisa monogatari, Artistic Director and Founder of the taiko drummers of Japan group Art Lee said Saturdays Asian Fusion will see a different set of songs performed. “Tomorrow is going to be very different, we will be performing a song we play everywhere we go and it is actually our signature piece and it’s a very fun piece and hopefully we can get the audience up and dancing,” said Lee.

READ MORE: Guide to events, concerts and entertainment in Penticton

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra will be performing with Tokara and will be joined by Chinese arousal performer Nicole Ge Li.

“It is going to be a really different kind of concert for us and we are really excited and it’s a great way to learn more about the Asian heritage,” said music director of the Okanagan Symphony, Rosemary Thompson

READ MORE: TGIF: Concerts and event listings

The performance is Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Kelowna Community Theatre and in at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre at 7:00 p.m.

For information on other events happening for Asian Heritage Month visit the Asian Heritage website.

Here’s a sneak peak of Tokara Group:

@LarynGilmour

laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.