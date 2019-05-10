Tokara Group founder Art Lee performing at Knox Mountain in Kelowna, photo taken by Laryn Gilmour/Black Press Media

Japan Taiko Drummers group performs atop Knox Mountain

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra joins Tokara for Asian Fusion

A musical group from Japan could be heard atop of Knox Mountain in Kelowna Friday for a sneak peak performance before they take the stage for Asian Fusion with the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra.

In part of Asian Heritage Month, Tokara Group performed original songs including pop, nio, nagisa monogatari, Artistic Director and Founder of the taiko drummers of Japan group Art Lee said Saturdays Asian Fusion will see a different set of songs performed. “Tomorrow is going to be very different, we will be performing a song we play everywhere we go and it is actually our signature piece and it’s a very fun piece and hopefully we can get the audience up and dancing,” said Lee.

READ MORE: Guide to events, concerts and entertainment in Penticton

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra will be performing with Tokara and will be joined by Chinese arousal performer Nicole Ge Li.

“It is going to be a really different kind of concert for us and we are really excited and it’s a great way to learn more about the Asian heritage,” said music director of the Okanagan Symphony, Rosemary Thompson

READ MORE: TGIF: Concerts and event listings

The performance is Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Kelowna Community Theatre and in at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre at 7:00 p.m.

For information on other events happening for Asian Heritage Month visit the Asian Heritage website.

Here’s a sneak peak of Tokara Group:

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
ICBC told to change $50 unlisted driver protection fee

Just Posted

The many hats of a B.C. conservation officer

Not just the “bear police,” conservation officers have similar authority to RCMP

CMHA adds texting to crisis line

The text/chat service will be available on Friday, May 17

North Okanagan could ban single-use plastic bags by 2020

District ultimately would like to see a provincial ban

UPDATE: Highway reopened following crash near Vernon

Several patients taken to hospital following Friday morning MVI

DND water to shut off

While the park washrooms will be closed May 13-15, the park will remain open for sports activities.

Toddler dies after being left in hot car in Burnaby

The 16-month-old boy had been in the vehicle for several hours

ICBC told to change $50 unlisted driver protection fee

Attorney General David Eby has directed ICBC to refine three components to its revamped rate structure

Merritt RCMP probe suspicious death; man arrested

Police were responding to reports of a sudden death in a home

Okanagan men discover ‘fire bags of death’ over lake

A group of fishermen in Lake Country watch burning sky lanterns drop into Wood Lake

Kelowna trial continues for man charged with second-degree murder

Trial of Steven Randy Pirko continued May 10 in B.C. Supreme Court

New rules for ships implemented to protect killer whales off B.C. coast

Ships must keep 400-metre distance as part of the new rules by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans

Hospice society recieves $2,000

Vernon and Area Pro-Life Society supports end of life care

A look back in time: The famous Clyde “Slim” Williams

Slim was known for wanting to connect the unchartered coastal range with the Canadian road system

Grant funding moves Sicamous-to-Armstrong rail trail along

Funding will help with hiring of project manager for proposed 50-kilometre trail system

Most Read