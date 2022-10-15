Jason Wiebe, centre, was elected Mayor of Keremeos with 63 per cent of the vote. Clockwise from the top left are the acclaimed councillors who will join him at the table: Incumbents Jeremy Evens and Arden Holly, and newcomers Tracy Henderson and Garry Elliot. (File)

Jason Wiebe elected Mayor of Keremeos

Wiebe beat Arlene Arlow to the vacated Mayor’s chair

With more than 60 per cent of the vote, Jason Wiebe has been elected the new Mayor of Keremeos.

Wiebe, who previously sat on council back in 2014, beat out Arlene Arlow for the role of mayor with 353 votes to 206.

“I think we had a larger turnout this year than last, so one of my thoughts is gratitude for those that took the time to actually vote,” said Wiebe on election night. “At the end of the day, there’s an old phrase that says it takes a village to raise a village, but the truth is it takes a village to be a village and people to engage in the process. So a huge shout out and thank you to the community, not just the many who supported me.”

One of Wiebe’s big hopes is that the people who voted and participated in the democratic process stay engaged over the next four years, whether it is with round tables, participating in discussions or even reaching out on issues by phone.

Wiebe will join incumbent councillors Arden Holly and Jeremy Evans at the council table with newcomers Tracey Henderson and Garry Elliot.

“I think it’s helpful to have that kind of veteran voice so that they can help our new councillors with how this works or that works,” said Wiebe.

In the coming weeks, Wiebe will be heading into preparation and orientation along with the new councillors on how to fill their roles.

The previous mayor Manfred Bauer chose not to run for re-election this year, as did councillor Sherry Philpott-Adhikary.

