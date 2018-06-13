John Howard Society of North Okanagan/Kootenay rebranding

New society set to be called Turning Points Collaborative

New vision, new name.

The John Howard Society of the North Okanagan and Kootenay Region is rebranding.

The society will be called the Turning Points Collaborative Society, and will officially launch the new brand in Vernon Thursday, June 21, at 10 a.m.

“Our focus will be on employment services, supported housing options, addiction’s recovery programs, shelter services and community development,” said Kelly Fehr, co-executive director of the new society, along with Randene Wejr.

Former Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Supt. Steve McVarnock is the chairperson of the board of directors.

The John Howard Society has been about building community and strengthening people, and that will continue under the new brand.

The society has a long history of strong advocacy and amazing programs world wide.

“We will continue to meet those standards of service delivery and compassion and strive to reach new heights,” said Fehr. “We are looking forward to continuing our strong partnerships with our stakeholders and are excited about what the future holds.”



newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.