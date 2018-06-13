John Howard Society of North Okanagan/Kootenay rebranding

New society set to be called Turning Points Collaborative

New vision, new name.

The John Howard Society of the North Okanagan and Kootenay Region is rebranding.

The society will be called the Turning Points Collaborative Society, and will officially launch the new brand in Vernon Thursday, June 21, at 10 a.m.

“Our focus will be on employment services, supported housing options, addiction’s recovery programs, shelter services and community development,” said Kelly Fehr, co-executive director of the new society, along with Randene Wejr.

Former Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Supt. Steve McVarnock is the chairperson of the board of directors.

The John Howard Society has been about building community and strengthening people, and that will continue under the new brand.

The society has a long history of strong advocacy and amazing programs world wide.

“We will continue to meet those standards of service delivery and compassion and strive to reach new heights,” said Fehr. “We are looking forward to continuing our strong partnerships with our stakeholders and are excited about what the future holds.”


newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New guidelines to treat opioid-addicted teens in B.C.

Just Posted

John Howard Society of North Okanagan/Kootenay rebranding

New society set to be called Turning Points Collaborative

Canada to host 2026 Fifa World Cup, but not B.C.

FIFA votes to play 2026 World Cup men’s soccer showcase in North America

Vernon resident charged after possessing fawn

B.C. Conservation Officer Service says leave newborn deer alone

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP issuing positive tickets

Kids will get ticket reward when observed obeying cycling rules and wearing their helmets

Vernon sudden death investigated

Man’s body found outside Vernon branch of Okanagan Regional Library Tuesday morning; not suspicious

VIDEO: B.C. gay rights activist featured in latest Heritage Minute

Jim Egan, who lived in Courtenay in his later years, was a strong advocate for the LGTBQ2 community

New guidelines to treat opioid-addicted teens in B.C.

Special focus on older teens about to age out of youth care

FIFA World Cup preview: Manchester’s De Bruyne to lead top-ranked Belgium side through Group G

Young England side hopes to return to winning ways and advance to knockout stage

Proposed Salmon Arm bylaw would clamp down on panhandlers

Based on bylaws in Kelowna and Kamloops, this one extends prohibited areas from 10 to 15 metres

Health minister offers no remedy for surgical wait time

Parkinson’s patient continues quest for province to fund more procedures

Mr. President come discuss positive relations in Newfoundland

N.L. premier invites Trump to ‘Come from Away’ show, discuss trade

Coaches killed in Florida shooting to receive ESPY awards

ESPN annouces three coaches from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to receive awards

Government rejects 13 Senate changes to pot bill

Liberals say they can’t support an amendment that allows provinces to ban home cultivation of marijuana

Okanagan family with dying son getting much needed help

A young Penticton family with a dying son is being helped by a Kelowna fundraiser

Most Read