Judge sticks B.C. environmental activist with ban on possessing glue in public

A provincial court judge in Nanaimo has stuck a climate change protester with probation conditions that include a prohibition against possessing glue outside his home.

Victor Lawrence Brice, who has taken part in a number of protests against climate change and old-growth logging in and around Nanaimo was sentenced in provincial court Aug. 3 after pleading guilty to blocking a highway during a protest in January, when he glued his hand to the pavement, and a second incident when he and another protester glued their hands to the entrance doors of the RBC bank branch at Brooks Landing shopping centre.

“I am not sure if the protesters gluing themselves to the door at the bank is unique or not,” said Judge William Jackson, in his reasons for sentence. “It is certainly something I have not heard of, but it would certainly be an effective way of protest or at least causing disruption at the bank.”

But the judge also noted Brice’s “highly productive and model citizenship” as a former pharmacist of 34 years when he handed down a conditional sentence and 12 months’ probation. Brice must complete 40 hours of community service, he is also prohibited from going to the RBC at Brooks Landing and he is not permitted to “impeded any person in the course of their transit either on foot, vehicle or conveyance, and not lie down, sit or pause for an unreasonable period of time on any public roadway.”

Brice is also prohibited from possessing glue.

“You must not possess any glue, Super Glue, adhesive, fixative, or resin outside your residence, except with the prior written permission of your probation officer, or such glue, adhesive, fixative, which normally would be used by or with children,” the judge said.



