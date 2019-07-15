June sees drop in home sales, prices for real estate across B.C.: report

Homes sales dropped by 11.8 per cent this June, compared to the same month the year prior, a B.C. Real Estate Association report said.

In a report released Monday, the association found that 6,960 home sales were recorded in June, down from 7,889 last year.

Some of the biggest drops were in the South Okanagan, which saw a year decline of 23.5 per cent in sales, Kamloops with a decline of 20.1 per cent and Vancouver Island with a decline of 17.1 per cent. Greater Vancouver saw a drop of 15 per cent, while the Fraser Valley saw a drop of 9.9 per cent.

Association deputy chief economist Brendon Ogmundson attributed the dip in home sales to a static qualifying rate for mortgages, which offset the drop in mortgage rates to just under three per cent.

Home prices also dropped by four per cent across B.C., with the average price of a home in the province declining from $716,045 in June 2018 to $687,584 this June.

The biggest drop was seen in Greater Vancouver, where the average home price dipped below a million dollars to $980,635, and the South Okanagan, which saw a decline of 4.6 per cent to $422,824.

The Fraser Valley saw a moderate dip of 1.6 per cent, down to $741,786.

