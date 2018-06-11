The webcam at SilverStar Mountain Resort’s Silverwoods lift shows plenty of snow on the morning of June 11. Happy Monday! (SilverStar Mountain Resort photo)

June snow not uncommon at Okanagan ski hills

Silver Star (22 cm) and Big White (14 cm) both received plenty of June white stuff on weekend

It’s June-uary at Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain Resort.

The popular ski hill – which is set to open its summer mountain biking season June 23 – has been blanketed with more than 22 centimetres of snow.

The mountain’s webcams show snow-covered terrain throughout.

Snow caused havoc to the resort and its residents Sunday as power went out to 1,100 BC Hydro customers for more than two hours mid-afternoon.

“It was caused by the snow, which caused problems with our equipment,” said Dag Sharman, BC Hydro community relations manager.

Sharman said snow that captures grit and interacts with equipment can often result in equipment failure. However, it isn’t a problem often seen in June.

“It does happen from time to time, but it isn’t common,” Sharman said, referencing a similar incident several years ago.

RELATED: Power restored at snow-covered SilverStar

According to Environment Canada, snow is possible Monday morning at elevations above 1,300 metres as a cool and unstable airmass is situated above the southern Interior.

Kelowna’s Big White Resort received 14 centimetres of snow over the weekend.


newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Power restored at snow-covered SilverStar
Next story
Migrants remain at sea as Italy-Malta standoff escalates

Just Posted

June snow not uncommon at Okanagan ski hills

Silver Star (22 cm) and Big White (14 cm) both received plenty of June white stuff on weekend

Social media addiction having deadly results among youth

Kelowna website owner says excessive social media reliance is causing a surge in suicide rates.

Caetani Cultural Centre announces music fest lineup

Annual series launches season with Vernon’s own Feet First June 24

NOCCA announces upcoming season in Vernon

Five concerts starting this fall

UPDATE: Power restored at snow-covered SilverStar

Power off for 1,100 customers for more than two hours Sunday, June 10. More than 20 cm of snow

Festivities are underway at Lumby Days

The annual family fair began Friday and runs all weekend long.

Okanagan chefs pair food and film

Event celebrates the Okanagan’s culinary and wine-making expertise

FIFA World Cup preview: Whitecaps’ Kendall Waston hopes to repeat success of Costa Rica in 2014 in Group E

Brazil, led by Neymar, considered likely winners of Group D

Two dead in overnight North Vancouver apartment fire

Fire officials say 16 others have been taken to hospital with various injuries

Snow to hit Coquihalla, B.C. mountain passes

It’s back. Snow has returned.

A look at the events leading up to Canada vs. US battle

How did it comes to this? Leaders of Canada and the United States are locked in an ugly battle

Trump attacks target Canada’s supply-managed dairy system

Trump warns that Canada would face repercussions unless supply-managed dairy system is dismantled

Migrants remain at sea as Italy-Malta standoff escalates

Italy-Malta refused to let a rescue ship with 629 people aboard dock in their ports

Reel Reviews: Old release worth seeing through new eyes

We say, “mother! is a brilliant, disturbing movie, especially if view it with the correct eyes.”

Most Read