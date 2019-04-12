Kal Lake taps turned back on for Vernon water customers

Turbidity returned to normal for Kalamalka water source

The taps have returned to normal in Vernon.

The Regional District of North Okanagan wishes to inform customers of Greater Vernon Water that the Kalamalka Lake Water Source was turned back on April 12 as the turbidity in the water has returned to normal conditions.

The water source was switched to Duteau Apri 11.

See: Turbidity prompts Vernon water source swap

The decision to turn the Kalamalka Lake water source back on was based on reduced turbidity and good ultra violet disinfection levels. GVW is now returning to normal operations by supplying water from two sources; the Duteau Creek Water Treatment Plant supplied by Duteau Creek and the Mission Hill Water Treatment Plant supplied by Kalamalka Lake.

“Please note there is a possibility that Kalamalka Lake will be turned off again if turbidity levels increase above normal operational guidelines,” RDNO staff state. “Staff continue to monitor water quality and will notify customers of any changes.”

For further information, please contact 250-550-3700 or visit www.rdno.ca.

