Kal Rotary seeks local non-profits in need of Dream Fund support

The deadline to apply for this year’s $105K in Dream funds has been extended to Feb. 28

With a hockey stick and ice bucket to ensure social distancing, volunteers with the Kal Rotary Club collected cash during a drive-thru donation event in Vernon Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Kalamalka Rotary is seeking funding applications from North Okanagan non-profits as they respond to community needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deadline to apply has been extended to Feb. 28 in response to the ongoing challenges of the pandemic.

The most recent Dream fundraiser brought in more than $105,000 — only about half of what the Rotary’s keystone annual fundraiser normally raises.

“We knew that this year’s Dream Auction could not proceed in its usual format,” said Kalamalka Rotary President Dustin Stadnyk. “We also knew the needs of families that depend on these funds have grown, not vanished. We’ve committed to find a way to support them.”

Mike Nolan, Kal Rotary’s Local Donations Committee chair, asks that “applicants consider the overall community situation this year and submit applications where there is a critical need for funds. For this year only we’ll be considering applications to assist with operating funds as well as for capital projects.”

Funding is provided in the areas of healthcare, education, arts and science and parks and recreation. Grant guidelines and application forms can be found on Kal Rotary’s website. Projects need to have a broad community impact and a defined start and finish. The applicant must demonstrate “sustained organizational capacity and financial accountability.”

The Dream Auction has raised over $ 4,440,000 since 1985, which has been directed to local and international projects and programs.

