City reopened Vernon stretch at 12 p.m. Construction ongoing in Coldstream

Kalamalka Lake Road is now open to two-way traffic within the City of Vernon.

The City re-opened the road at 12 p.m. June 29.

Construction on Kalamalka Lake Road in Colstream is ongoing.

Related: Kal Lake Road project starts

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.