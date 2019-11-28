(The Kalamalka Highlanders Pipe Band presents a cheque to Perry Wainwright of North Okanagan Santa’s Anonymous, 2018. (Submitted photo)

Kalamalka pipers join pub crawl for Christmas fundraiser

The Kalamalka Highlanders will go from pub-to-pub to raise funds for Santa’s Anonymous

The Kalamalka Highlanders Pipe Band will be making themselves heard during a pub crawl with North Okanagan Santa’s Anonymous next weekend.

It’s the third year in a row the two groups have come together to raise money so that underprivileged children in Vernon can have a toy and a book for Christmas.

“It’s one of our most successful fundraisers besides the toy run that we have annually,” said Perry Wainwright of Santa’s Anonymous. “It’s a good time had by all.”

Last year, the pipers helped raise more than $2,400 for Santa’s Anonymous Society, a volunteer-run organization that aims to help underprivileged children aged zero to 12 in the Greater Vernon area.

Highlanders Pipe Corporal Dave Gerhardt said the bagpipes are a great way to get people’s attention.

“People are usually pretty surprised when we walk in the door making a lot of noise,” he said with a chuckle.

On Friday, Dec. 6, the pipers and volunteers will start at Army and Navy Air Force Veterans and will hit the road around 5 p.m. They’ll be stopping in at Rosters, Boston Pizza, Kelly O’ Bryan’s, Alexander’s Pub, Sir Winston’s, Marten Brew Pub, Kal Sports Bar, Don Cherry’s Sports Grill, the Longhorn Pub, Squires Four Pub and the Royal Canadian Legion.

Santa’s Anonymous is now open Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Families in need of assistance can call 250-542-4448 to book an appointment and be sure to bring their B.C. Services card with them.

READ MORE: Armstrong lights up for Christmas

READ MORE: New Vernon Christmas market employs marginalized population

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
B.C. tour company fined $35K for baiting bears with peanut butter, meatballs
Next story
‘Awful scene out of a movie’: Woman witnesses vicious beating of senior at Abbotsford bus stop

Just Posted

North Okanagan realtors feed the need with annual drive

42nd annual event goes Dec. 4 in support of local food bank

Kalamalka pipers join pub crawl for Christmas fundraiser

The Kalamalka Highlanders will go from pub-to-pub to raise funds for Santa’s Anonymous

Downtown Vernon ready for light up

The 26th annual Christmas Light Up goes from 5 to 8 p.m. on 30th Avenue Saturday

Vernon Glee Club champions will rock you

Bohemian Rhapsody puts Queen hits on stage

Holiday love abounds with classic tale at Vernon theatre

Velveteen Rabbit sparks joy at Seaton Secondary

Weaver says he will step down as Green leader in January, stay on as MLA

He says an interim leader could be someone who does not have a seat in the legislature

MITCHELL’S MUSINGS: Hitting delete button on hockey traditions

Midget hockey will be no more, but what’s next?

B.C. tour company fined $35K for baiting bears with peanut butter, meatballs

Case marks largest fine amount ever delivered in a B.C. court for attracting dangerous wildlife

Morning start: What was the lowest natural temperature ever recorded?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather and video for Nov. 28

Bill Peters apologizes to Calgary Flames in letter to GM after racism allegations

Peters remained employed by the Flames as of Wednesday night

Police seize drugs, $350K, arrest two men, during raids in Kamloops

Drugs believed to be cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana were found

‘It was getting terrifying:’ Toronto students attend hearing for alleged feces-thrower

The case had to be moved to a larger courtroom to accommodate throngs of onlookers

Penguins rally for wild 8-6 triumph over Canucks

Pittsburgh scores 6 times in third period against Vancouver

Cat found emaciated inside Chinese shipping container to be adopted, BC SPCA says

At first she froze in terror every time she saw a human, but now Journey is on the road to recovery

Most Read