Kamloops This Week: Dave Eagles

Kamloops holds Black Lives Matter rally despite cancellation of protest

Organizers announced cancellation of the event after receiving criticism on social media

  • Jun. 4, 2020 1:10 p.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

Hundreds of people continue to arrive in Riverside Park over the noon hour on Thursday to take part in a protest against racist and the deaths of people of colour at the hands of police.

People ventured to the downtown park, many with signs in hand, despite the fact organizers announced cancellation of the event after receiving criticism on social media because people of colour are not planning the rally.

READ MORE: Kelowna mayor issues statement on Black Lives Matter rally

Regardless, the protest is being held, with speakers and a growing crowd.

The protest was one of many organized across North America in the wake of the May 25 death of George Floyd while being arrested by police in Minneapolis.

READ MORE: 'It's in the looks people give': Kelowna women use shared experiences to combat racism

protestracism

