Kamloops house up in flames

Crews responded to a house fire in Westsyde on Monday afternoon.

The call came in to Kamloops Fire Rescue at about 3:30 p.m., with smoke and flames appearing in a duplex between Huntington Drive and Kyle Drive on Westsyde Road, just north of Centennial Park.

The fire was struck by 4:10 p.m.

Firefighters requested an ambulance to treat one patient at the scene, as well as police for traffic control.

RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said Westsyde Road is closed while firefighters deal with the incident.

“There is no alternative route around this incident,” she said. “The police are asking people to avoid Westsyde Road in this area.”

