Ben Boltwood is the brother of David Boltwood, whose body was found wrapped in a carpet in Kamloops. Photograph By MICHAEL POTESTIO/KTW

Kamloops man believes brother was murdered

Ben Boltwood feels his sibling found dead in Kamloops may have been killed

  • Dec. 4, 2019 12:48 p.m.
  • News

Kamloops this Week

As Kamloops Mounties continue to investigate the suspicious death of 66-year-old David Melvin Boltwood, his brother has been making an effort to honour his memory.

David Boltwood’s body was found on Nov. 29 rolled up in carpet, next to a dumpster in an alleyway behind 170 Carson Cres. on the North Shore.

On Tuesday, his brother, Benjamin Boltwood, could be found dancing to music in front of a wreath he laid where David’s body was found.

Boltwood has been coming to the site for the past two days to pay his respects since laying the wreath and, while he doesn’t plan to visit every day, he said he will attend whenever he gets emotional and he feels he needs to be here.

“It’s a spiritual connection,” Benjamin said. “I know my brother wouldn’t want me to be sitting in a room crying my face off.”

Benjamin said he has noticed people have added trinkets to the memorial, which he said warms his heart.

“This is now sacred ground,” Benjamin said.

READ MORE: Eyewitness hears 19 shots fired in Westwold police incident

He said David did a lot for him when they were growing up, describing him as a loving brother.

“He’s the only person on this planet that’s ever loved me,” Benjamin said.

David was often seen in various North Shore locations, often in a wheelchair. His last contact with police was on Nov. 4.

Kamloops RCMP Staff Sgt. Simon Pillay said evidence indicates David’s body had been next to the dumpster for five days, since Nov. 24.

His identity was disclosed by the police service, which typically does not disclose the identity of deceased people, in order to advance its investigation.

“We do not know where Mr. Boltwood has been staying and investigators are interested in confirming a time line of his whereabouts,” Pillay said.

“If you know where David Boltwood was staying between Nov. 4 and Nov. 29, please contact the RCMP.”

Although RCMP initially reported the death as a criminal matter, Pillay said it is too early to know if Boltwood’s death is the result of a criminal act.

“However, it is clearly a crime to dispose of human remains in this manner. To those involved in moving David Boltwood to this location, I urge you to come forward to investigators,” he said.

Benjamin said David had come to Kamloops in the summer to visit him and, despite attempts to find him lodging, David ended up homeless, bouncing between Royal Inland Hospital, the RCMP detachment and homeless shelters in the city.

Looking back, Benjamin said he feels horrible about not being able to support his older brother with housing, but noted he was under the assumption he couldn’t have David stay with him due to conditions he has with his accommodations.

“He had been looking after me my whole life, but I felt trapped because of my situation,” Benjamin said.

READ MORE: Former student sentenced for calling in bomb threat to Kamloops school

When he heard how his brother had died, Benjamin’s first thought was that he had frozen to death while sleeping outside.

But after learning how David was found, and knowing his brother could get under people’s skin, Benjamin suspects someone may have killed him accidentally in a fit of rage.

“He didn’t wrap himself up in the carpet and roll out here,” Benjamin said.

He added he hopes anyone with information about how David died will come forward, especially if they heard or saw signs of a struggle.

Anyone with information on the circumstances of Boltwood’s death, or with knowledge of suspicious activity in the area, is urged to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Coquihalla northbound open following collision
Next story
Gate blocks well-used access to Salmon Arm’s Mount Ida

Just Posted

Vernon golf course among Canada’s best

Both tracks at Predator Ridge crack top-20 in list of 50 best public courses in the country

Vernon football player celebrates Canadian college championship

Former VSS Panther Josh Hyer helped the Calgary Dinos win the Vanier Cup

Can’t take the farm outta the girl: Armstrong resident

Heaton Place resident Maxine Berry recalls life on the farm in Alberta

Penny the Vernon pitbull works on her fitness

BC SPCA Vernon celebrates Penny’s milestones on social media

Falkland shootout suspect has lengthy criminal record

Williams Lake RCMP issued a warrant for Darwyn Sellars’ arrest on Nov. 4, 2019

VIDEO: A brief history of bumps in the Trudeau-Trump relationship

Remember Peter Navarro saying ‘there’s a special place in hell’ for a foreign leader who aims to cheat?

Shooting victim’s son-in-law sentenced for vandalizing B.C. home of alleged killer’s wife

Zachary Charles Steele, son-in-law to Rudi Winter, pleaded guilty to mischief over $5,000

Man killed in crash due to ‘absolutely treacherous’ conditions on Coquihalla

Winter means icy roads are dangerous and drivers should be careful, RCMP say

Bag of cocaine left in B.C. grocery store aisle

RCMP: ‘We sure would like to talk to’ person who left drugs behind

Former Burns Lake mayor gets two years for sexual assaults against minors

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

North Okanagan realtors feed the need with annual drive

42nd annual event goes Dec. 4 in support of local food bank

Car break-ins all too common in Vernon

EDITORIAL: It seems we can’t even go a week without someone having their window smashed

B.C.’s 500th lung transplant, from Vernon, delivers thanks

Judi Mori joins Operation Popcorn in Vancouver

Cannabis ice cream? Province prepares for B.C. Bud edibles

Mike Farnworth’s special police unit takes down dispensaries

Most Read