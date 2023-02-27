Kamloops man shot again 5 months later

The police are investigating and looking for information related to the incident

A Kamloops man was shot again, for the second time in five months, over the weekend.

The Kamloops RCMP are investigating after being called to the shooting at approximately 3 a.m. on Saturday Feb. 25.

Three men wearing dark clothing and balaclavas allegedly broke into the home and assaulted and shot a man before fleeing on foot prior to police arrival, said Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, Watch Commander, in a press release.

The 35-year-old man was transported to hospital with what are believed to non-life threatening gunshot wounds and injuries.

“I understand that learning of a second shooting will be concerning to area residents and the community at large but believe it is important that we offer some context here. That context is that the same victim has been targeted twice, and these were not random acts of violence,” Superintendent Jeff Pelley, Officer in Charge of the Kamloops RCMP.

In September 2022, the same man was shot in the same house and three men were arrested.

Upon arrival to the Saturday incident, the RCMP flooded the area and despite “significant efforts,” including a search by a Police Service Dog, the three men a were not found, said Shoihet.

“The investigation is a priority and we will continue to advance it, in our efforts to identify and hold to account those responsible for committing these blatant acts of violence,” said Pelley.

Anyone who has information, or who may have been a witness, is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and cite file 2023-6527.

