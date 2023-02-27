The incident occurred at the 700-block of McGill Road (Google Maps)

The incident occurred at the 700-block of McGill Road (Google Maps)

Kamloops man shot again 5 months later

The police are investigating and looking for information related to the incident

A Kamloops man was shot again, for the second time in five months, over the weekend.

The Kamloops RCMP are investigating after being called to the shooting at approximately 3 a.m. on Saturday Feb. 25.

Three men wearing dark clothing and balaclavas allegedly broke into the home and assaulted and shot a man before fleeing on foot prior to police arrival, said Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, Watch Commander, in a press release.

The 35-year-old man was transported to hospital with what are believed to non-life threatening gunshot wounds and injuries.

“I understand that learning of a second shooting will be concerning to area residents and the community at large but believe it is important that we offer some context here. That context is that the same victim has been targeted twice, and these were not random acts of violence,” Superintendent Jeff Pelley, Officer in Charge of the Kamloops RCMP.

In September 2022, the same man was shot in the same house and three men were arrested.

Upon arrival to the Saturday incident, the RCMP flooded the area and despite “significant efforts,” including a search by a Police Service Dog, the three men a were not found, said Shoihet.

“The investigation is a priority and we will continue to advance it, in our efforts to identify and hold to account those responsible for committing these blatant acts of violence,” said Pelley.

Anyone who has information, or who may have been a witness, is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and cite file 2023-6527.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Gun ViolencegunsKamloopsRCMPShooting

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Contaminated waste shipments from Ohio derailment to resume

Just Posted

Westsyde’s Quinn LaRoche (#4) is defended by a Heritage Woods Kodiaks defender, during second round action at the B.C. Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Championship tournament in Langley. (Howard Tsumura Photo)
Okanagan basketball teams compete at Jr. Boys Provincial Championship

The performers, from left: Cam Wilson, Jody Rutherford, Scott White, Marc Atkinson, Jadyn Dobernigg, and Isabelle Callender. (Paul Maynes Photo)
Vernon’s Trinity United Church serenaded by concert

Walker Erickson (#5) would score an insurance marker in the third period to wrap up a 3-1 victory over the Trail Smoke Eaters in BCHL action on Saturday night. (Vernon Vipers Photo)
Vernon Vipers extinguish Smoke Eaters, 3-1

Vernon bylaw officers investigated a total of 5,727 files in 2022, up seven percent from the previous year, according to a report from Darren Lees, manager of Protective Services, dated Feb. 6, 2023. (File photo)
Vernon bylaw officers see 7 per cent uptick in complaints in 2022