Kamloops Mounties seek robber who slashed clerk with knife

Armed robbery occured over noon hour Thursday near Thompson Rivers University

Kamloops This Week

Kamloops Mounties are searching for a suspect after a university district liquor store clerk was slashed with a knife during a robbery over the noon hour on Thursday.

Police were called to the U-District Liquor Store on McGill Road, across from Thompson Rivers University, just before 12:30 p.m.

Police were told a man entered the store and slashed the clerk with a knife before stealing money from the till and running away.

RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said Mounties set up a perimeter in the area, but were unable to find the suspect.

The injured employee was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Shelkie said.

The suspect is described as a First Nations man in his 30s with red or orange hair on the top of his head. He was wearing glasses and dressed in all black, except for tan-coloured boots.

Anybody with information on his identify or his whereabouts is asked to call police at 250-828-3000.

Armed robbery

