-Image: Contributed

Kamloops RCMP appeal to the public

RCMP are currently investigating an assault that appears to be targeted

Early Saturday morning, Kamloops RCMP received a call about a man receiving medical attention for serious but non-life threatening wounds.

The man was attacked by a number of unidentified suspects, the victim and suspects may know each other. The assault took place behind 2535 Glenview Ave.

Related:UPDATE: RCMP identify woman’s body found in South Thompson River in Kamloops

The police are collecting evidence from the scene. It appears the victim of this assault was targeted. Kamloops RCMP are unable comment any further due to the active investigation.

Related:Update: Cougar cub found in downtown Kamloops had to be euthanized

Residents of the area who may have heard or seen anything, or anyone else with information about this crime, are encouraged to contact the Kamloops RCMP at (250)878-300

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Eagle lands in trampoline enclosure
Next story
Complainant vs UBC prof Steven Galloway wants investigator’s report

Just Posted

ALS Walk a success

Among the attendees was Paul Wells, the longest living person with ALS.

Sundial to be unveiled on summer solstice

New innovations: this sundial corrects for the motion of the Earth as it travels in an ellipse.

Gateway casino workers ready to strike

BCGEU strike vote mandate for Kelowna, Penticton, Vernon casinos has 93.1% support

B.C. Public Safety Announcement: Wildfires & Air Quality

The B.C. government issues PSA warning people to to stay alert

Student massage clinic offers better rates

A new class of student therapists begin working at Okanagan Valley College.

VIDEO: Eagle lands in trampoline enclosure

Vancouver Island family gets an unexpected visitor

Kamloops RCMP appeal to the public

RCMP are currently investigating an assault that appears to be targeted

B.C. VIEWS: No time for maps in referendum

Made-up electoral systems rushed out for Green Party deadline

FIFA World Cup preview: Lionel Messi set to shine on the world stage in Group D

Argentina are the favourites to win Group D, as the battle for the runners-up will be a great one

Teen sensation Davies leads Whitecaps to 5-2 drubbing of Orlando City

Vancouver star scores once, helps on three more

Okanagan Military Tattoo seeks ticket sponsors

Organizers hope to help everyone see Vernon’s largest indoor show

UPDATE: Hindu organization asks B.C. company to pull ‘offensive’ jacket

Om Boys jacket features likeness of deity Ganesh holding a wrench

Online oldies radio station brings Canadian classics to the Okanagan

Dusty Discs Radio plays classic tracks and forgotten hits

CRA scammer shows up at B.C. woman’s door with handcuffs

Victoria police warning public to not let such people in and call 911 immediately

Most Read