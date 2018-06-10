Kamloops RCMP appeal to the public

RCMP are currently investigating an assault that appears to be targeted

Early Saturday morning, Kamloops RCMP received a call about a man receiving medical attention for serious but non-life threatening wounds.

The man was attacked by a number of unidentified suspects, the victim and suspects may know each other. The assault took place behind 2535 Glenview Ave.

Related:UPDATE: RCMP identify woman’s body found in South Thompson River in Kamloops

The police are collecting evidence from the scene. It appears the victim of this assault was targeted. Kamloops RCMP are unable comment any further due to the active investigation.

Related:Update: Cougar cub found in downtown Kamloops had to be euthanized

Residents of the area who may have heard or seen anything, or anyone else with information about this crime, are encouraged to contact the Kamloops RCMP at (250)878-300

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.