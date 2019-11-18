Kamloops this Week

Kamloops woman fatally hit by truck was a TRU employee

The investigation into the Nov. 15 pedestrian fatality near Thompson Rivers University continues

  Nov. 18, 2019
A Thompson Rivers University employee struck and killed by a vehicle on McGill Road last week was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk, police believe, while the driver of the truck that struck her was proceeding on a green light as he turned onto McGill Road.

The 54-year-old woman died after being hit by a pickup truck while crossing the street at University Drive, near the Landmark condo development, just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said the driver of the truck, a man in his 40s, remained at the scene and has been co-operative with investigators.

The collision closed McGill Road for more than six hours while officers investigated.

The woman’s death comes at a tough time for TRU, with many on campus still grieving three former international students killed in a hit-and-run crash in downtown Kamloops in the early-morning hours of Nov. 3.

