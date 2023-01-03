Residents are being warned about a number of cougar sighting reported in Lake Country. (File photo)

Keep pets close: Numerous cougar sightings in Lake Country

Cougars in conflict or acting strangely should be reported

  • Jan. 3, 2023 1:30 p.m.
  • News

The District of Lake Country is warning residents after a number of reported cougar sightings.

In a post to Facebook, the municipality says the large cats have been spotted in Oyama, Carr’s Landing, and Okanagan Centre.

Cougars rarely attack, but if you encounter one make sure to stay calm and don’t run. Make yourself appear as large as possible and allow a clear exit for the wild animal.

Residents are reminded to keep an eye on their pets.

Cougar sightings in urban areas should be reported to the Conservation Officers Service at 1-877-952-7277.

READ MORE: Be on the look out for missing emu in Kelowna

