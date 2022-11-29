Kelowna International Airport. —Image: Capital News file

Kelowna airport memories could win you a free trip with Flair

The contest is open to all Kelowna residents

  • Nov. 29, 2022 3:30 p.m.
  • News

Kelowna International Airport wants to help you make more memories by sharing your old ones at the airport.

To celebrate its 75th anniversary, YLW is offering 100 per cent off base fare with Flair Airlines for the winners.

All you have to do is share your favourite YLW memory to ylw75@kelowna.ca before Dec. 11.

The contest is open to all Kelowna residents.

Submissions can be in the form of a story or a photo.

There will be 75 winners, allowing for themself and a companion to travel with Flair.

Find more details about the contest on the airport’s website.

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
