(File photo)

Kelowna airport travel show is a go despite growing coronavirus unease

The annual Spring Travel Show returns to Kelowna International Airport on March 7

Despite growing concerns of COVID-19, the annual Spring Travel Show is set to go ahead at Kelowna International Airport this weekend.

On March 7, guests are invited to meet with airlines, travel agents and vacation companies as well as get helpful information on travelling while coronavirus unease grows.

“We understand that there is concern among passengers and residents about travelling internationally and coronavirus,” said Sam Samaddar, Kelowna airport director.

“Our Spring Travel Show is a great way to talk to travel agents directly about how best to travel during the coronavirus situation, whether that is in Canada or other parts of the world.”

READ MORE: Okanagan Starbucks stop using reusable cups amid coronavirus concerns

READ MORE: Paramedics conduct coronavirus training at Kelowna General Hospital

The annual Spring Travel Show will once again give an opportunity for guests to win a variety of prizes being given away by YLW and partners:

  • Two round-trip tickets to Frankfurt, Germany courtesy of Edmonton International Airport
  • Five round trip airfare prizes courtesy of Air North, Central Mountain Air, Flair, Swoop and WestJet
  • Travel voucher from Air Canada Vacations and Flight Centre Mission Park
  • Wine tour package with Kelowna Concierge
  • Accommodation package courtesy of Wood Lake RV and Resort/Marina

Tickets for the prizes are $5 and $10 and will only be available at the event.

All funds raised will be donated to UBC Okanagan student health and wellbeing services as part of UBC Giving Day.

For more information, visit ylw.kelowna.ca/travelshow.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Diagnosed with Parkinson’s, B.C. finance minister to keep working
Next story
UPDATE: Elementary school evacuated after CN freight train derails east of Prince George

Just Posted

Okanagan Rail Trail closure expand near Vernon

10 kilometres of pathway will have full daytime closures in effect to complete erosion mitigation

Okanagan College to celebrate multiculturalism in Vernon

Take in sights and sounds from a variety of cultures at annual event

UPDATE: Vernon man sentenced 5 years for assisting in brother’s escape after murder

Paramjit Singh Bogarh’s wife was murdered in Vernon in 1986; has three years credit for time served

Bobcat captured by Vernon photographer

Wildlife photographer Carla Hunt shares this stunning image she took in February

Enderby tyke entered into cutest baby competition

Cohen Hood has until the end of March to earn votes in BabyVote’s Cutest Baby Competition

UPDATE: Elementary school evacuated after CN freight train derails east of Prince George

Accounts and videos posted to social media show a train derailed near Giscome Elementary

Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital Board budget adopted

Budget of $12,035,140 is expected to cost the average household $11.69

Investigation finds lack of communication led to near-miss at Trail airport

A plane almost collided with an airport vehicle in December 2018

Shuswap resident wins $75,000 in BC/49 lotto

Mystery winner was one number short of $2 million jackpot

‘Burned alive’: BC SPCA petition demands fire code changes to protect farm animals

More than 3,800 people have signed petition to make livestock protection a Canada Codes objective

Kelowna airport travel show is a go despite growing coronavirus unease

The annual Spring Travel Show returns to Kelowna International Airport on March 7

Handholding before homicide: Video shows final hours before West Kelowna murder

A video played in court on Thursday showed the hours leading up to Rama Gauravarapu’s murder

Diagnosed with Parkinson’s, B.C. finance minister to keep working

Carole James says she’ll serve in cabinet as long as she can

VIDEO: Teen bear-spray incident caught on camera near Chilliwack high school

RCMP engaged with parents, school district to determine if matter should proceed criminally

Most Read