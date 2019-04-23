File photo.

Kelowna Boat Show highlights abandoned boat program

The 24th annual Kelowna Boat Show hits shores April 27 and 28.

Boating enthusiasts attending this years Kelowna Boat Show will get a crash-course education session on the abandoned boat education and awareness program.

The program will be the focus of attention at the 24th annual boat show April 27 and 28.

“One key aspect of the Program involves communicating with the boating community at industry gatherings, such as the Kelowna Boat Show,” says Boating BC president Don Prittie.

“The vast majority of boaters are responsible, but not all – and we need to ensure this issue is not a recurring one. Step-one is educating boat owners and ensuring they know how and where they can dispose of their vessels. To that end, our association has also created a data base with information about where and how to dispose of a boat at the end of its life.”

Derelict and abandoned vessels pose navigational, environmental and safety risks. Abandoned or derelict boats may wash ashore or sink, releasing fuel or toxins which put marine life and habitat at risk. These vessels also pose a danger to the boating public and beach-goers.

The Kelowna Yacht Club hosts the show Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information on boat disposal is available at boating.bc.ca/boatdisposal.

Kelowna Boat Show highlights abandoned boat program

