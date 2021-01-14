2302 Abbott Street. (Google Maps)

Kelowna buys waterfront land near Strathcona Park for $5M

The property previously belonged to local philanthropist Wally Lightbody

The City of Kelowna has spent more than $5 million buying a plot of waterfront land to support the future expansion of Strathcona Park.

The 0.9-acre property located at 2302 Abbott Street previously belonged to Wally Lightbody, a well-known Kelowna philanthropist. The city says Lightbody will remain living on the land for the time being, so public access will be restricted to the property.

The total $5.3-million cost will be funded through the city’s park acquisition development cost charge program.

“Improving public access to the waterfront along Okanagan Lake continues to be a priority in our land acquisition strategy,” said Mayor Colin Basran. “Being in a key location next to an existing public park, this acquisition presents an ideal opportunity to increase connectivity along Kelowna’s waterfront.”

The home on the property was constructed by Lightbody’s father-in-law, the late Dr. Walter Anderson, in 1939. Lightbody offered a few words of support for the future use of the property.

“I’m pleased to know that this property will be shared with the entire community in the future,” said Lightbody. “Kelowna is such an active city with a strong heritage, and I love living here. I’m happy that this property will contribute to that legacy for future generations.”

2302 Abbott Street. (Google Maps)
