Kelowna Cabs reaches tentative agreement with dispatchers union

The tentative agreement could help end the dispute between the taxi company and the dispatchers

A labour dispute between Kelowna Cabs and the union representing its dispatchers is inching closer to resolution.

MoveUP, the dispatchers’ union, announced on Wednesday (June 16) that with the help of the B.C. Labour Relations Board it has reached an agreement with Kelowna Cabs.

The union is holding a meeting tonight (June 17) to vote on whether to ratify the agreement or not. If approved, the agreement will be binding for both the union and Kelowna Cabs. The agreement would see Kelowna cabs end the lockout that has been in place for the past several months. MoveUP would also withdraw all unfair labour complaints against the taxi company and Kelowna Cabs would withdraw its application asking to decertify MoveUP.

The five locked-out dispatchers will also receive $250 each as a signing bonus.

The dispatchers have been locked out and out of work since Feb. 26, 2021, with MoveUP saying the company is trying to outsource the dispatchers’ job to an overseas call centre.

If voted through, the dispatchers will be able to go back to work and MoveUP will continue to represent the workers.

