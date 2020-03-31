Kelowna cafe offers free drinks to hospital workers, first responders

Third Space Cafe is offering free drinks to people on the frontlines battling COVID-19

Third Space Cafe is offering free drinks to those working the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Contributed)

A Kelowna cafe is helping to spread love and caffeine to KGH hospital workers and on-duty first responders all week.

Third Space Cafe in the city’s Landmark district is offering free drip coffee and espresso-based drinks to people on the frontlines battling COVID-19.

Workers can text 250-470-7188 to place their order and it will be available for pickup within minutes.

“We want to help maintain some normalcy and continue to be a place of hope in spite of this pandemic,” said the shop’s manager Lonni Van Diest. “That was why our cafe was founded in the beginning, and even though we can’t offer a physical space for people, we are doing our best to responsibly help our community get through this together.”

The cafe is also offering 25 per cent off curbside pickup to the community through their new online store at www.ThirdSpaceCafe.online by using the discount code ‘LandmarkLove’ upon checkout. The online shop includes all coffees, teas and espresso-based drinks, along with breakfast, lunch and snack items. Retail coffee is also available and can be ground upon request.

Curbside pickup is currently available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

READ MORE: Kelowna couple writing tribute song to health care workers

READ MORE: COVID-19: B.C. universities opt-out of in-person spring graduation ceremonies

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus