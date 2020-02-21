On March 12, find a career that you love at the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair in Kelowna. (File)

Kelowna career fair offers new opportunities

Don’t miss the upcoming Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair in Kelowna, March 12.

There was never a better time to start anew.

Whether you’re looking to switch careers or simply take on something new, the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair in Kelowna can help you take that next step.

On March 12, come explore and introduce yourself to the more than 50 organizations seeking new students or enthusiastic employees.

“We really bring together so much opportunity under one roof – when it comes time to seek employment or education, people can see so many options in one place,” said event coordinator Jennifer Woods.

For years Black Press has been spearheading these career fairs, and continues to host 11 events a year across B.C, as well as one in Alberta.

This year in Kelowna, visitors can expect so find representatives from post-secondary institutions such as the University of Canada West, Focus College, Okanagan College, Centre of Arts and Technology and more.

Alongside these, you’ll be able to chat with representatives from employers such as BC Corrections, Rogers, Retirement Concepts, ICBC, RCMP, WorkBC, just to name a few.

B.C.’s labour market anticipates more that one million job openings in the next eight years, three-quarters of which will require some post-secondary education or training.

“With education and employers all together under one roof, prospective job-seekers will find the resources they need to make their career dreams a reality,” Woods said.

That being said, Woods said Black Press’ career fairs are just as vital for employers as they are for future employees because employers can use events like these to see how many people are searching for employment in their field and conduct on-the-spot interviews.

The upcoming Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair is free and open to the public. The event runs on March 12, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Rutland Soccer Dome, behind the Rutland YMCA, 705 Dodd Rd., in Kelowna.

Don’t forget to bring your resume!

Black Press Extreme Career Fair

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau promises update on blockades as Wet’suwet’en chiefs meet Mohawk supporters
Next story
UPDATE: ‘Chain reaction pile up’ closes southbound traffic on Coquihalla Highway

Just Posted

Our History: Hudson’s Bay marks special day for Girl Guides

World Thinking Day is celebrated Saturday, Feb. 22, by Girl Scouts and… Continue reading

Federal minister to speak in Vernon

Greater Vernon Chamber welcomes middle class prosperity minister to talk money

Vernon PAC takes stand against dating violence

KSS to host presentation to equip parents with tools to spot unhealthy, violent relationships

VIDEO: Vernon man says stranger breaks in while family slept

Resident shares doorbell cam footage in hopes to ID suspect who raided his home and fridge

Two-car collision in busy Vernon intersection

Firefighters, RCMP and ambulance are on scene

Fashion Fridays: The 8 best quality online stores! Shop the ultimate sales

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Canadians released from coronavirus-ridden cruise ship in Japan fly home

Those who were cleared to travel are to be screened again at Canadian Forces Base Trenton

Health officials confirm sixth COVID-19 case in B.C.

Woman remains in isolation as Fraser Health officials investigate

Trudeau promises update on blockades as Wet’suwet’en chiefs meet Mohawk supporters

B.C. hereditary chiefs are thanking the Mohawks for supporting them in opposition to Coastal GasLink

Petition seeks to remove local police department from Lindsay Buziak murder case

American woman starts online petition in hopes of helping Buziak family

Deaths on popular Shuswap trail ruled accidental

B.C. Coroners Service reports on fatal falls in May and July 2019

Study says flu vaccine protected most people during unusual influenza season

Test-negative method was pioneered by the BC Centre for Disease Control in 2004

Saskatchewan and B.C. reach championship round at Scotties

British Columbia’s Corryn Brown locked up the last berth in Pool B

UPDATE: ‘Chain reaction pile up’ closes southbound traffic on Coquihalla Highway

Black Press Media has reached out to RCMP, paramedics for details

Most Read