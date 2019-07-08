Kelowna child in a coma after being trapped under a ATV

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help support her family

A Kelowna child is in a coma after she was trapped under the side of an ATV and left her with traumatic injuries.

On June 29. 12-year-old Abby Kimmel was flown to Vancouver B.C. from Fort St. John B.C. after being without oxygen for a prolonged period of time.

Now she is battling for life with the major concern being critical swelling of the brain.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help her father who is the sole caregiver of the family.

“Energetic and full of life, bright-eyed Abby has seven siblings and her parents who need support while they stay at her side, away from their home in Kelowna BC. Her adoring father is the sole provider of the family. He remains at the hospital, unable to work; hoping and praying for a miracle,” written on the GoFundMe page.

Over $10,000 has been raised of the $20,000 goal.

READ MORE: ‘Go fund me’ page set up for eight-year-old Kelowna boy with cancer

READ MORE: GoFundMe campaign to help family who lost home in fire

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UBC banned from marching in Vancouver Pride Parade after allowing ‘transphobic hate speech’
Next story
Weather may have been factor in fatal South Okanagan motorcycle crash

Just Posted

Time is running out to nominate the best Vernon businesses

Nominations close July 15 for Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce awards

Judge adjourns bail variance in North Okanagan animal cruelty case

Mother-daughter duo facing charges are looking to have bail conditions varied

Vernon chosen for immigration pilot project

Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot invites newcomers to make Vernon their forever home.

Vernon rezoning application near heronry draws interest

Friends of Animals Vernon helping Vernon Heronry Protection Society with opposition to application

Okanagan Fruit Tree Project in need of extra hands

Volunteers to pick, sort and/or deliver fruit to Okanagan charities

VIDEO: Statue of B.C.’s ‘Hanging Judge’ removed from New Westminster courthouse

Judge Matthew Begbie became the first Chief Justice of the then Crown colony of B.C. in 1858

Nanaimo dragonboat race delayed so killer whales can pass by

Visit from orcas was a ‘very exciting first’ for Save-On-Foods Nanaimo Dragonboat Festival

Alleged Fraser Valley corn thief caught reselling ears on local Facebook page

Owner of Sparkes Corn Barn said a man backed up his truck to the field and loaded up

RCMP Report: ATM stolen in break and enter at Shuswap restaurant

Vehicle stolen in Sicamous recovered following day in Wetaskiwin, Alta.

New wedding venue comes to the Okanagan

My Garden Wedding is activley accepting accepting bookings for weddings

Weather may have been factor in fatal South Okanagan motorcycle crash

Motorcyclist lost control just north of Penticton on Highway 97 and crossed the centre line

Two inmates escape B.C.’s William Head prison

Correctional Service of Canada working with Victoria police to find James Busch and Zachary Armitage

B.C. ride hailing licence fees set, applications accepted in September

Licences $5,000 a year, per-trip fee to pay for disability access

UBC banned from marching in Vancouver Pride Parade after allowing ‘transphobic hate speech’

Ban linked to anti-SOGI activist Jenn Smith’s talk on campus

Most Read