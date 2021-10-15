A concept rendering of the 13-storey building proposed at 350 Doyle Avenue. (City of Kelowna)

A concept rendering of the 13-storey building proposed at 350 Doyle Avenue. (City of Kelowna)

Kelowna council to look at 13-storey building planned for old RCMP precinct

The city agreed to lease the land to a developer for 99 years in January 2021

City council will take a look at one of the most prominent projects on its radar next week.

The rezoning application for 350 Doyle Avenue, the old RCMP precinct, is set to go before council on Monday, Oct. 18. City staff is recommending council approve the zoning change to the central business commercial zone for the development of a 13-storey commercial and residential tower.

Kitty-corner from Kelowna City Hall, the building is planned to include two floors of commercial and retail space, topped by 11 storeys of rental apartments with 316 units — 77 studios, 165 one-bedrooms and 74 two-bedrooms. Three storeys of underground parking is planned and there would also be 6,000 square feet of public amenity space the city has dubbed “the Creative Hub.”

The city agreed to lease the land to Rise Commercial Developments for 99 years in January.

The developer will pay the city $7 million for the first 80 years, $4.3 million of which will be invested into the site to develop a new civic plaza, art walk extension, and the Creative Hub. The last 19 years on the lease will be paid to the city at market value.

READ MORE: Lease finalized for redevelopment of former Kelowna RCMP precinct

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownadevelopmentKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
Nelson golf club developing land at protected heron nesting site
Next story
RCMP address false social media posts of alleged Vernon assaults

Just Posted

The 62nd All Native Basketball Tournament for Feb. 2021 has been cancelled. Port Simpson Strike Force battles the Haida Gwaii team in the 2020 61st ANBT at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Shooting for nothing but net with All Native Basketball Tournament return

In a recent Ipsos-Reid poll, 63 per cent of Canadians were unable to distinguish between real news sites and fake news stories. (Pixabay photo)
RCMP address false social media posts of alleged Vernon assaults

Containers of hand sanitizer have become commonplace during the COVID-19 pandemic. Oct. 15 is Global Handwashing Day, a day to raise awareness of the importance of good hand washing. (Shutterstock) Containers of hand sanitizer have become commonplace during the COVID-19 pandemic. Oct. 15 is Global Handwashing Day, a day to raise awareness of the importance of good hand washing. (Shutterstock)
QUIZ: Do you have clean hands?

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: French chefs created a pizza with 834 different cheeses