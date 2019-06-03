Kelowna court hears, 2012 murder victim had a history of violence

Christopher Ausman’s friend said Ausman was known to be confrontational

The trial for the man accused of killing Christoper Ausman back in 2014 continued in a Kelowna court room on Monday.

Steven Randy Pirko was charged with second-degree murder Nov. 18, 2016, nearly three years after Ausman’s body was found on the sidewalk along Highway 33.

On Monday, the judge and jury heard how Ausman had a history of violance.

Ausman’s friend Ryan Kegg was called as a witness in B.C. Supreme Court to testify.

Kegg was asked by Defence Lawyer Jordan Watt about the night of the Jan. 24, 2014 where Ausman and Kegg were at a poker tournament together before Ausman died.

Watt asked Kegg about Ausman’s alcohol consumption and his state of mind before leaving the poker tournament at what Kegg said was between midnight and 12:30 a.m.

According to Kegg, Ausman had consumed likely a dozen beers and three shots of moonshine before he left the poker tournament they were at together angry.

“He was confrontational with me and told me to f*** off, he was out of here,” said Kegg

Kegg, a close friend of Ausman’s brother said he had known Ausman for about 10 years and he said in that time, Ausman would brag about fighting.

Watt brought light to the two assault charges Ausman had on his record, one causing bodily harm.

Watt asked Kegg if he knew Ausman to be in fights, Kegg said yes.

Monday afternoon Pirko, now 26-years-old, was called to the stand. Watt asked Pirko if he had a history of drug abuse.

Pirko said, “Yes, I have drug abuse issues with crystal meth, heroine and alcohol.”

Pirko said he was introduced to alcohol at 14 and by 21 he was drinking daily.

Pirko said “heroine and crystal meth didn’t become a problem until 2014.”

Watt brought up the change in Pirko’s appearance and asked him how much weight he had gained since 2014.

“I have put on about 120 pounds, I am now on the methadone program and haven’t been doing crystal meth,” said Pirko.

Watt asked Pirko about his relationship with the Dyck’s (Elrich, Leslie and Willie). Pirko said he knew them to be family. “I loved them, I still love them today,” said Pirko.

Elrich Dyck had been with Pirko the night of Ausman’s death.

Watt moved on to ask Pirko about the events of the morning of Jan. 24, 2014.

“I was at home smoking weed and drinking and heard about Leslies birthday party and I texted Elrich and said I would be there soon,”said Pirko.

Pirko said he packed a bag to go and brought a change of clothes, an ipod and a hammer.

Watt asked why he would have packed a hammer.

Pirko said his life was being threatened by someone for weeks and he was carrying it around with him for protection.

He described the hammer to have a black rubber handle with a steel top with a claw shape towards the back end.

Watt brought forward a hammer resembling the one Pirko described he packed and asked if it looked like the one he was describe.

“It is exactly like the one I had, same size and weight,” said Pirko.

Questions were then asked about the level of intoxicating of Pirko, Elrich Dyck and another friend Ed were the night of the incident.

Pirko said they were all equally as intoxicated and would rate their intoxication level and eight and a half out of 10.

It is the sixth week of trial, Pirko will be in B.C. Supreme Court Tuesday.

