Dan Connolly is an entrepreneur currently residing in Kelowna, B.C. (Photo - Dan Connolly)

Kelowna designed ‘In This Together’ t-shirt to support local service industry

The simple purchase of a T-shirt will help local businesses overcome effects of COVID-19

A Kelowna resident has created an initiative to help the community support the service industry in the Central Okanagan once businesses reopen under the new normal directive.

Dan Connolly, an entrepreneur, recently moved to the Okanagan from Vancouver. Having worked in the service industry for 15 years, he started a mobile coffee business, the Local Chemist, which he currently operates. He also owns a local start-up called Home-Grown, an event space which supports hand-made vendors, as well as small local businesses, share more about themselves.

“My heart and my placement within the city have always been in support of the people,” said Connolly.

Using the connections he’s made through his businesses, Connolly has found a way to band people together and support the local service industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Connolly has created In This Together, an initiative that allows the community to purchase a T-shirt that supports the service industry from Vernon to Penticton. With 50 per cent of each purchase funnelling directly into a cash purse, those funds will be divided amongst every affiliated business involved —once restrictions have been loosened around social distancing. The other 50 per cent will go towards the production of the shirts.

READ MORE: Rotary Clubs donate over $100,000 to local food banks

Every person who purchases a shirt will be entered into what Connolly refers to as an ‘industry crawl.’ The crawl will allow anyone wearing a shirt to walk into an affiliated establishment and receive 10 per cent off their purchase. The crawl will span over three days, although a date has yet to be established.

“People can pop in and grab a coffee, a beer somewhere, dinner, and put back into the service industry, giving them an opportunity for more cash flow,” he said.

The shirt was designed by Ashleigh Green, who’s work you may recognize at Vice and Virtue in Kelowna. In terms of manufacturing, Cool Hand Print Co. has taken on the printing of the shirt.

To view the affiliated establishments and to purchase a T-shirt for $40, visit https://in-this-together-okanagan.myshopify.com/.

READ MORE: Vernon man’s major burn earns $7K for food banks

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan’s flood story opens new preparedness chapter
Next story
Kelowna RCMP not liable for accused’s injuries after pursuit: police watchdog

Just Posted

Flood potential puts Lumby on evacuation alert

Village frustrated that protective measures can’t remain in place despite annual flooding

North Okanagan regional district’s finances in great shape

Audit shows RDNO finished 2019 under budget with plenty in reserves

Kelowna designed ‘In This Together’ t-shirt to support local service industry

The simple purchase of a T-shirt will help local businesses overcome effects of COVID-19

WATCH: Viral Okanagan father-son singers back with Moore to lift spirits amid COVID-19

Vernon-born singer returns to release new duet with dad after going viral in January

COVID-19: CMHA Vernon offers tips for checking up on friends

Stay connected with family, friends, neighbours through a variety of methods

Okanagan’s flood story opens new preparedness chapter

History of flooding, particularly 2017 events, prompt resource website

Princeton delivers cash – and love – to pizza shop hit by vandalism

Community raises $1,300 in one day to help owner

Kelowna city planners want to ban drive-thrus to reduce GHG emissions

‘While drive-thrus represent a convenient way for many to pick up a meal, it cannot be said that they are a necessity’

FortisBC program to help students learn about energy from home

Lessons challenge students to consider social, ethical, environmental implications of energy use

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Family’s vehicle and boat trailer severely vandalized near Burton

Family was boating when someone smashed out vehicles’ windows, disconnected its brake lines

HERGOTT: Owner’s responsibility of unleashed pets

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

Many measures will remain in place for months, officials say

B.C. teacher suspended for showing ‘incel’ documentary to Grade 12 class

Video contained violent ‘graphic, cartoon-like, sexually-explicit’ images of women as sex objects

Most Read