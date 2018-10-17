Location of Falcon Ridge Farms on Rifle Road in Glenmore. Photo: City of Kelowna

Kelowna farmer fights cannabis license bureaucracy

Marlys Wolfe takes her case to B.C. Ministry of Agriculture

A Kelowna farmer has not given up on her desire to grow medicinal cannabis on her Glenmore farm.

Marlys Wolfe said she was disappointed by council’s decision earlier this month to not support her non-farm use application be forwarded to the Agricultural Land Commission, despite having been granted a medicinal marijuana grow license from Health Canada.

RELATED: Kelowna council won’t back indoor cannabis growth on farmland

Wolfe, commenting via email last week while she and her husband are on vacation in Africa, said she has already talked to the B.C. Ministry of Agriculture deputy-minister Wes Shoemaker about her issue.

“I am asking them to ensure that the City of Kelowna cannot use their current bylaw that they are using to support their reasoning for not allowing me to produce medicinal cannabis on my own farm,” Wolfe said.

That bylaw adopted by council this year doesn’t allow indoor cannabis grow operations on agricultural land, instead directing such business applications to be directed to industrial zoned properties.

Also working against Wolfe is the Health Canada license demand that she grow medicinal cannabis indoors and the facility be equipped with a concrete floor, which places it under the category of a non-farm use, and the province adopting a resolution in July that indoor cannabis grow ops would not be permitted on ALR land.

That resolution came as an unexpected surprise to municipal governments, and at a time when Wolfe was already well into the approval process with the city after securing her cannabis grow license from Health Canada the previous fall.

“I am working toward affecting a change with the Ministry of Agriculture with their new amendment of July 13 to grandfather in those instream applicants that had their applications in for a building permit with their local government and were not given the opportunity to physically start their building because of local government refusing to process their build permit application,” Wolfe said.

“My application was in City Hall for eight months prior to this amendment awaiting a building permit which the city refused to process.”

Wolfe said she has been placed in the position of trying to mitigate conflicting rules regarding medicinal cannabis grow ops between the municipal, provincial and federal governments.

“The farmer has consequences of large fines to make him comply immediately to any rules that are created and these same entities do nothing to enforce local government to comply with the same rules,” she said.

Wolfe had wanted to build a 4,800 sq.ft. facility on a part of her property, the Falcon Ridge Farms on Rifle Road in Glenmore, used for parking and deemed not suitable for agricultural crop growth, but she now faces the prospect of growing the cannabis outdoors or in an existing building on their property equipped with an existing concrete floor used for growing plants previously.

“Albeit the building is too small to do all that we require for my (cannabis grow) license,” she added.

She said Shoemaker has agreed to meet with her and her lawyer.

“Hopefully he truly wants to help and this is not just a political gesture that ends up with no effective change,” she noted.


barry.gerding@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Lake Country crash leads police to recover three stolen vehicles
Next story
Legal potshots in the South Okanagan still months in the future

Just Posted

Hero campaign raises $24,000 for Okanagan non-profits

Lowe’s Canada Heroes campaign was held throughout September

Puff, puff, pass: Cannabis is officially legal across Canada

B.C. has only one bricks-and-mortar marijuana store

Lake Country crash leads police to recover three stolen vehicles

Incident happened early Monday morning on Highway 97 between Oyama and Vernon

Concussion treatment clinic opens in Kelowna

Unique Okanagan health service initiated by BrainTrust Canada

Vernon council candidate forum draws 400

Forum focuses on Greater Vernon Cultural Centre referendum and other hot election issue topics

VIDEO: First legal cannabis purchases as midnight strikes in eastern Canada

Newfoundland and Labrador was the first province to kick off the sale of cannabis, just after midnight local time

Legal potshots in the South Okanagan still months in the future

Penticton still working on retail cannabis regulations

Scope of Hurricane Michael’s fury becomes clearer in Florida Panhandle

Nearly 137,000 Florida customers remain without power from the Gulf of Mexico to the Georgia border

Streamlined pardon process for pot possession convictions in Canada

Feds say legalization is first step towards objectives of getting pot out of the hands of kids and eliminating black market

North Okanagan-Shuswap trustee hopefuls state stance on education

Retired teachers association holds forum for School District 83 board candidates

Boeser tallies in OT as Canucks beat Penguins 3-2

Vancouver wins without star rookie Pettersson

Mayor of Kamloops says ‘history has been made’ with vote on B.C.’s lone pot shop

The store to be run by the province in B.C.’s Interior is opening Wednesday as pot sales become legal across Canada

New bus route to ‘replace’ Greyhound along Trans-Canada Highway

Rider Express Transportation says they will soon begin a bus service from Winnipeg to Vancouver

U.S. pot firm urges Trump to deny Canadian producers ‘competitive advantage’

The challenge for U.S. firms lies in the fact that while recreational cannabis is legal in nine states and medicinal pot in 22 others, it remains illegal under federal law

Most Read