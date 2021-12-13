Kelowna International Airport issues updated travel guide for flights’ return

If you are flying out of, or into the Kelowna International Airport (YLW), then there are a few things to keep in mind about the changes to the experience.

The airport has issued a list of tips and guidance to navigating the pandemic restrictions as international travel resumes on Dec. 16.

“We want to help passengers know what to expect when they come to YLW with COVID-19 safety measures and regulations now in place,” said Sam Samaddar, Airport Director. “We recognize travel can be stressful, especially since COVID-19, and want to ensure those travelling with us know that our priority is a healthy and safe airport experience for everyone.”

Starting Dec. 16, international flights will resume at YLW with non-stop flights to Seattle with Alaska Airlines.

In early 2022, WestJet will resume non-stop flights to Cancun, Puerto Vallarta, and Cabo San Lucas.

Canadian passengers returning to Canada must use ArriveCAN and are required to have a negative PCR test within 72 hours prior to their returning direct flight.

Travellers are asked to wear a mask and to have their proof of full vaccination easily accessible and available in areas without access to Wi-Fi. They are also required to have PCR test results within 72 hours of their departure.

The Canadian proof of vaccination can be accessed by B.C. residents through the B.C. Health Gateway.

Certain airlines may have additional travel requirements.

If passengers require a COVID-19 antigen or PCR test prior to departing, testing is available onsite at YLW seven days a week through Whitecap RSC Medical. Appointments are required ahead of time.

Information about ArriveCan can be found at canada.ca/ArriveCAN .

