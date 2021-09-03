Kelowna-Lake Country Conservative candidate Tracy Gray discloses COVID-19 vaccine status

A week after her vaccination status was called into question, Gray revealed she has been vaccinated

Conservative MP Tracy Gray rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

One week after her vaccination status against COVID-19 was called into question, Kelowna-Lake Country Conservative candidate Tracy Gray revealed on Friday (Sept. 3) that she has received her vaccine.

“I am here to tell you today that I am vaccinated and I was before the election was called,” Gray said to former TV journalist Doris Maria Bregolisse in a campaign video published to her Youtube channel.

Gray said that her vaccination status has been “a little tough” for her to talk about, noting that privacy and personal health information are important.

“For most of us, thinking a few years ago, if someone was going to ask us our personal health information, it’s something most of us wouldn’t even have thought would happen,” she said.

“Everyone’s at their different pace. My husband for example has openly talked about the fact that he’s double vaccinated. For me, it’s taken a little bit more time.”

On Aug. 27, Kelowna-Lake Country Liberal candidate Tim Krupa sent out a news release demanding Gray reveal whether she is double vaccinated.

“I was fully vaccinated as soon as possible and I challenge Tracy Gray to step forward and state whether she has been double vaccinated. I challenge her to step up and speak out,” said Krupa in the release.

Gray said that Krupa’s requests were “very political.”

“The other candidates – as far as I’m aware – didn’t receive the same letter. It was more about politics than about health,” she said.

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

