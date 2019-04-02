Daniel Joseph photo: Facebook

Kelowna-Lake Country president of People’s Party of Canada resigns over ‘discrimination’

Daniel Joseph resigned over what he calls ‘racist, xenophobic and homophobic’ behaviour within the party.

Kelowna-Lake Country president of the People’s Party of Canada, Daniel Joseph has resigned over what he calls racist, xenophobic and homophobic behaviour within the party.

“I believe we can do politics differently. I believe in giving a voice to the silent majority, rather than a speakerphone to vocal pockets of dissent and hate. Unfortunately, this party that shouted from the rooftops it was different, has proven to me that it isn’t different at all. They are allowing racist, xenophobic, homophobic and downright hateful people into positions of authority and influence,” wrote Joseph in a statement.

His statement has now been shared more than 60 times and has been commented on more than 50 times.

“There is still hope for this party, however it will require a drastic change in their structure. I hope that Maxime Bernier isn’t just all-talk, and that he’s willing to build a party of all Canadians, not just the ones shouting loudly. And a lot of people have been telling me to stay quiet until after the general election, however I strongly believe that how we operate is just as important as our results,” wrote Joseph.

Joseph continued in the statement that over his life he has experienced poverty and discrimination and he joined the party to make a difference. However he found that the party was not what he hoped it would be.

